Former deputy says woman assaulted him
Mar. 4—A former Caldwell County deputy accused of assaulting his ex-fiancee filed a court request after he was charged for a domestic violence protection order against the woman.
James Matthew "Matt" Taylor, 32, said in the filing that he was at his home in the Patterson area on Feb. 20 when Ashley Elizabeth Taylor, 28, showed up while he was with another woman.
"It was dark outside, and Ashleigh broke into the basement, came upstairs, slapped the visitor ... on the butt. Ashleigh has no rights to this residence or interest," he wrote. "I asked Ashleigh several times to leave, "beginning nicely" but "becoming more stern."
He said he tried to escort her to the door, pulling on her jacket, and she began punching him in the mouth and the eyes.
"Once she was outside, I returned into the house," he wrote.
Matt Taylor's request for a protection order was granted.
Ashleigh Taylor swore out a warrant for Matt Taylor's arrest last week, and he was charged with assault on a female in the incident.
In a recording of a 911 call, Ashleigh Taylor said that Matt Taylor grabbed her by her shirt, ripping it, pushed her off the house's back steps onto the ground and then grabbed her by the throat.
Ashleigh Taylor admitted in the 911 call to slapping Matt Taylor's guest "playfully" but said the woman ran to the bathroom crying.
Ashleigh and Matt Taylor were not married, but they happen to have the same last name. Until recently, they were engaged.
Matt Taylor was employed by the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office until Feb. 23. The sheriff's office would not say whether he resigned or was fired, only that he was no longer employed.
Matt Taylor wrote in his filing that Ashleigh Taylor had commented "that she will have my job several times over the years."
"She also stated after the incident mentioned, 'Now I have your job,'" he wrote.
He asked that she not be allowed to come to his residence or his workplace.
