Former deputy sues for wrongful termination after stabbing involving sexual assault suspect

A former Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy is now suing Shelby County Government for alleged neglect and wrongful termination.

The former deputy said officials neglected to give him psychological assistance after he was stabbed by a sexual assault suspect.

The deputy shot and killed the suspect after the stabbing.

Officials said he shot the suspect seven times.

He was then terminated.

Court documents show the deputy, Bobby Wedgeworth, said he did his job to the best of his ability even after the traumatic stabbing.

Wedgeworth said he was terminated after complaining that he did not receive any treatment for PTSD after the incident.

His lawyer said it’s the treatment every employee should receive after an injury or stress-related event on the job.

According to court documents, Shelby County officials did respond to the lawsuit.

FOX13 has reached out to government officials for comment, but we have not heard back.

