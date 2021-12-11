Former deputy who used stun gun on teen fights to have case dismissed

Dec. 11—A former Rio Arriba County sheriff's deputy charged with child abuse and other crimes after he struck a developmentally disabled high school student with an electronic weapon in 2019 won't be going to trial anytime soon.

Instead, Jeremy Barnes' case is headed to the New Mexico Court of Appeals following a ruling last week by state District Judge Jason Lidyard that even the judge acknowledged may be unprecedented. While he agreed with defense attorney Tom Clark's argument that prosecutors violated rules of grand jury proceedings as they sought an indictment against Barnes, Lidyard said the problem didn't warrant dismissal of the former deputy's charges.

The Attorney General's Office charged Barnes with child abuse, false imprisonment, aggravated battery and violation of ethical principals of public service after he was seen on a widely circulated video deploying a stun gun on a 15-year-old boy multiple times during an altercation at Española Valley High School in May 2019.

Clark noted Abram Martinez, the student Barnes shocked with the device — who received a $1.3 million settlement from Rio Arriba County and the Española school district last year — is now awaiting trial on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the February shooting death of 19-year-old Isaiah Herrera in Nambé.

The video of Barnes firing his electronic weapon at Martinez showed the deputy enter a room where school security staff were questioning the boy, who had been detained on suspicion of drug activity.

Barnes wrote in his report the boy had been verbally uncooperative and would not allow security staff to search him.

While he was trying to restrain the boy after commanding him to stand up, the report said, the boy "pulled away with force" then pushed Barnes away with a clenched fist and hit a security guard with a closed fist.

That prompted a struggle, during which Barnes said, "I'm going to [expletive] tase you," and then immediately fired the device into the boy's chest at close range, sending him to the floor, face down. The security guard placed his knee on the back of the boy's neck. Barnes administered two additional shocks as the boy lay screaming on the floor.

Barnes was fired in September 2019, months after the incident and just a week ahead of an announcement by the Attorney General's Office it was pursuing charges against him. He had been hired by Rio Arriba County in October 2018 after a three-year absence from law enforcement. His history with police departments in Grants and Clayton included multiple accusations of aggressive behavior.

At issue is whether the charges should be thrown out because the Attorney General's Office made an error when it presented the case to the grand jury.

Clark filed a motion in July asking Lidyard to dismiss the indictment on the grounds state prosecutors presented false or misleading testimony to the grand jury and failed to present evidence that might have helped clear Barnes. The motion also made an allegation of prosecutorial misconduct.

"They say that a grand jury can indict a ham sandwich," Clark said at a Nov. 23 hearing on his motion. "That's what happened here."

As the state presented its case to the grand jury, Clark argued, it put a thumb on the scale of justice and "tipped the scales in favor of the government in an inappropriate way."

For example, Clark said, the state didn't call former Rio Arriba County sheriff's Maj. Randy Sanches, who had conducted an internal investigation of the incident and determined Barnes did not violate state law or agency policy.

Lidyard noted jurors were provided a copy of Sanches' report and ruled in a Dec. 1 hearing the testimony omission didn't constitute error.

But the judge found one exchange between Assistant Attorney General Mark Probasco and Special Agent Gregory Buhl of the Attorney General's Office — in which the prosecutor asked Buhl to compare his own experiences using an electronic weapon to Barnes' use of the weapon — was improper.

Lidyard said the exchange violated a requirement that evidence presented to a grand jury be "lawful, competent and relevant."

"The court does not believe it's admissible or relevant to ask an expert or a lay witness to provide factual scenarios that would justify actions and then to ask the jury to compare those factual scenarios to the factual scenario at hand," Lidyard said, "... especially when the spectrum of justified use of force goes far beyond the two incidents the witness may have encountered."

While Lidyard found the exchange was in violation of grand jury rules, "the court does not find that it would be sufficient to quash or dismiss the indictment on that evidence alone."

Lidyard acknowledged his ruling was a departure from established case law on the issue, which calls for any finding of "structural error" in grand jury proceedings to result in dismissal of the indictment.

"I know that this falls outside maybe what the precedence of our state indicates," Lidyard said, "... but the court believes it would not be proper to dismiss the indictment on this one piece of evidence that crosses the line and creates the structural error."

Following his ruling, the judge granted a motion from Barnes' attorney asking that he certify the case for an appeal, which will halt proceedings while the challenge is pending.

Clark said Thursday, "From the defense position, there is no such thing as just a little thing; grand juries in other cases have been quashed for way less."

He also said he believes Lidyard's ruling and granting of his motion for what's known as interlocutory appeal indicate the issue is one the judge believes needs clarification from higher courts.

"He made a ruling that begs for interpretation," Clark said.

Attorney General Hector Balderas issued a statement Thursday that said his office disagrees there was any error in the grand jury process. "The defense delay tactics will be rejected, ultimately allowing us to present this horrific recording of abuse to a citizen jury."