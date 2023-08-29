Former Des Moines arts foundation head gets 90 days in jail over hidden camera stalking

William Morris, Des Moines Register
A former arts foundation executive will spend three months in jail after pleading guilty to hiding cameras in a Johnston woman's home.

Mathew Greiner, 48, was the executive director of the Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation before his arrest in February on dozens of charges of invasion of privacy, trespass and stalking. Prosecutors alleged that between October 2021 and November 2022, Greiner used a stolen key to enter the woman's residence and conceal cameras behind vents in her bedroom and bathroom. When investigators searched his phone, they found saved videos of the victim undressing.

The foundation, which manages public art pieces at Pappajohn Sculpture Park and elsewhere around the metro, fired Greiner after his arrest. On Monday, he was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to stalking, trespass, and three counts of invasion of privacy.

Greiner told Judge Gregory Brandt that he has begun therapy and has been sober for eight months since his arrest, and said he believes his alcoholism impaired his judgment at a time when he was feeling isolated due to the COVID-19 lockdowns.

"I guess I thought that if I wasn't discovered, I wouldn't cause harm," he said. "Obviously that was so terribly incorrect."

The victim took the stand to describe the fear and shame she felt learning that she'd been illicitly photographed in what she thought were her most private moments. She asked the court for help ensuring her safety and that of her two children.

"I do not have the capacity to ensure our protection from (Greiner)," she said.

The victim's daughter also gave a statement describing her mental and emotional health struggles after learning about the spying.

Mathew Greiner faced possible nine-year prison term

Under the plea deal, both sides agreed the sentences for the counts Greiner pleaded to would run consecutively for a total of nine years. He also will register as a sex offender.

Greiner's attorney asked the court to suspend that entire term, and sentence him instead to probation, noting that the charges have already upended Greiner's life.

"(This case) brought substantial publicity, public shame and humiliation. Those are punishment too," attorney Montgomery Brown said.

More: Iowa woman killed 1 day after restraining order issued against man suspected in her death

Prosecutor Michael Salvner asked the court instead to suspend all but 90 days of Greiner's sentence.

Brandt said that in his more than 25 years on the bench, Greiner's actions were "one of the most egregious cases of stalking I have ever encountered, not just in the severity, but in the length and duration." He sentenced Greiner to the 90 days Salvner proposed, although he suggested he willingly would have chosen a more severe sentence.

"I'll be honest, in my calculation (the jail term) should have been something closer to a year, the length of time you had the cameras installed, but I will go along with the prosecutors' recommendation," Brandt said.

Why wasn't Matthew Greiner charged with felony burglary?

Salvner afterward said the case highlights a gap in Iowa law. To be charged with burglary, a person must enter a structure without permission with "intent to commit a felony, assault or theft therein." Because invasion of privacy is a misdemeanor, that means that Greiner's repeated intrusions into the woman's home were not, legally speaking, burglaries.

"The law needs to keep up with technology," Salvner told the Register. "This type of invasion is as life-altering as any other type of burglary."

The Legislature already has made one relevant change. In this year's legislative session, responding to another Polk County case that involved a GPS tracking device, it unanimously made it a felony to "utilizes a technological device while committing stalking." While that change could have applied in Greiner's case had it been in place at the time, Salvner said he still hopes the Legislature will consider expanding the number of crimes that can trigger the burglary statute against home invaders.

"This case is the reason we need the law to change in the state of Iowa," he said. "This truly should be a burglary."

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines arts foundation director sentenced in hidden camera case

