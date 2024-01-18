Former Des Moines Mayor John Patrick 'Pat' Dorrian has died. He was 83 years old.

Former Des Moines Mayor John Patrick "Pat" Dorrian, an avid bicyclist who led the city during the devastating floods of 1993, has died. He was 83.

Dorrian died Monday, Jan. 15 at MercyOne West Des Moines Medical Center with his wife, Carolyn, by his side, according to an obituary posted online by Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory. His daughter, Deann Johnson, told the Des Moines Register that Dorrian had been battling with health issues over the past few years.

She remembered her father as a "jokester," a "gentleman," and a "man of his word."

"He loved his community, you know, he loved the city of Des Moines," Johnson said.

Dorrian served an eight-year tenure as the capital city's mayor after being elected in 1987 succeeding Pete Crivaro, who died in office. Most notably, Dorrian was the mayor during the Iowa floods of 1993, which forced thousands of people from their homes across the state. About a quarter of a million people were without drinking water and another 35,000 without electricity.

Des Moines Mayor John Pat Dorrian during a Des Moines City Council meeting in 1995. Dorrian, an avid bicyclist who has a city trail named after him, died at 83 years old.

Former Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie said he and Dorrian spent time in Washington, D.C., the same year lobbying for flood control in Des Moines, particularly levees and pump stations.

More: Photos: A look back at the Iowa floods of 1993

"He saw the problems that I did, like the '93 flood and whatever, and we were trying to be a voice from the business angle to the city angle to say, 'Hey, we need some help,' " Cownie told the Des Moines Register.

"He was really, to me, in those instances, a good person and strong person to work with because he clearly had a strong voice and had, you know, a very strong backing that I think everybody respected."

Dorrian was enormously popular with the public during his time in office, according to Des Moines Register archives. A 1992 poll found 82% of city residents approved of his performance.

At the end of his tenure, a former Register reporter wrote: "He will be fondly remembered by many as the good-looking man who greeted everyone with a beaming smile. He rode bicycles, drove race cars and scooped the downtown loop late at night."

More: Photos: 25 years later, a look back at the devastating Iowa floods of 1993

While serving as mayor, Dorrian worked to provide funding for trail maintenance and new trail connections through the Capital Improvement Program budget, according to the city. He also established the Mayor's Annual Ride for Trails in 1988, a citywide bicycle ride that raises funds for projects along the trail system.

In 2005, the city renamed the East River Trail the John Pat Dorrian Trail, which runs for nearly 3.5 miles from Pete Crivaro Park in south Des Moines to Birdland Park and Marina just north of downtown, according to TrailLink. At this northern endpoint, the trail connects with the Neal Smith Trail, which adds 26 miles for a trail run or ride.

Dorrian was ushered into office with the backing of labor. He was a leader in the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 33. During his tenure, he served as the executive director of the Central Iowa Building and Construction Trades Council.

Cownie said Dorrian was "a hard presser for union and labor rights," and on the "elected official side," he was "very reasonable to work with."

In an anecdote from the city posted on a plaque on the John Pat Dorrian Trail, Dorrian notes his proudest achievement was helping the "average Joe." The former mayor once received a phone call from a resident who said he frequently experienced flooding due to a storm drain that would become blocked with litter. Dorrian arranged for the city's Public Works Department to replace a resident's drain cover with a domed "beehive" design that would allow litter to fall to the side.

Dorrian graduated from Dowling High School and participated in a state apprentice program in plumbing, Register archives show. At the time of his tenure, Dorrian was working toward a labor studies degree at Des Moines Area Community College.

Dorrian is survived by his wife, Carolyn Dorrian; daughters Denise Spagnola and Deann Johnson; brother, Rick Dorrian; and multiple nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

A visitation is scheduled for 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 21 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Urbandale. A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in West Des Moines. A burial will be held at a later date.

Virginia Barreda is the Des Moines city government reporter for the Register. She can be reached at vbarreda@dmreg.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Former Des Moines mayor, John Patrick 'Pat' Dorrian dies at 83