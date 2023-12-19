Former DeSantis campaign organizer, Rubio intern charged in Jan. 6 riot

A 23-year-old Florida woman with ties to the state Republican party has been arrested and charged for her alleged role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, authorities announced Monday.

Barbara Balmaseda, of Miami Lakes, was arrested on Thursday and charged in a criminal complaint with obstructing an official proceeding, as well as four misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Balmaseda, who interned for Florida Sen. Marco Rubio in 2018, also worked as an organizer on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2018 campaign and was the campaign manager for Ileana Garcia’s controversial 2020 state senate race, according to the Miami New Times. Garcia, a conservative Republican, faced criticism for suggesting that being “gay is not a permanent thing.”

Balmaseda allegedly traveled from Florida to Washington, D.C. in early 2021 to protest against the results of the 2020 presidential election. In the weeks leading up to her arrival, the young Republican exchanged messages with several associates in which she expressed her beliefs that the election had been stolen, court documents allege.

The then-active GOP operative is accused of being “towards the front of the mob of rioters on the west front of the Capitol grounds” on Jan. 6.

According to the allegations, Balmaseda and one other person “climbed on equipment that had been staged in preparation for the Presidential Inauguration to gain closer access to the Capitol’s northwest stairs.” She also “climbed on top of the concrete stairs and up the balustrade toward the Upper West Terrace of the Capitol,” according to the document.

Security footage shows Balmaseda entering the Capitol building with Gabriel Augustin Garcia, a member of the Vice City chapter of the Proud Boys, four minutes after rioters initially breached the building, an FBI agent wrote in a complaint against her.

Garcia was found guilty in November of obstruction of an official proceeding and interference with law enforcement during a civil disorder, both of which are felonies. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in March.

Balmaseda was once affiliated with the Miami Young Republicans, but a spokesperson for the group told the Miami Herald she was “no longer a member” of the organization.

More than 1,200 people have been charged for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court said it agreed to hear an appeal that could undo charges brought against more than 300 people for their roles in the riot.

With News Wire Services