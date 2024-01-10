Former Desert Healthcare District CEO Bárzaga lands leadership role at Innercare

A few months after the Desert Healthcare District and Foundation announced the sudden departure of CEO Dr. Conrado Bárzaga, private nonprofit organization Innercare said Wednesday he will be stepping in as vice president and chief project officer, effective Monday.

Innercare, located in El Centro, is a federally qualified health center, meaning it receives funds from the federal government, to provide primary care services to residents in Imperial and Riverside counties. The nonprofit operates 10 health clinics, six dental clinics, three pharmacies, three Women, Infant and Children Nutrition Education Centers, and six WIC voucher distribution sites, according to a press release.

Clinics in and around the Coachella Valley include locations in Coachella, Mecca and Salton City.

Bárzaga was sought after for his experience in public policy and health care, his leadership and his work advancing health equity initiatives to improve health care access and outcomes in hard-to-reach communities, according to the announcement. Innercare states he will be focused on the organization's commitment to strengthening its work in the region, advancing health equity research, medical education and building a health care workforce pipeline.

"Dr. Bárzaga's dedication to advancing health equity and his depth and breadth of understanding community challenges aligns perfectly with Innercare’s work," Innercare’s President and CEO Yvonne Bell said in a statement. "I am thrilled to welcome him to Innercare’s leadership team."

Bárzaga said in a statement: "I am eager, excited and grateful for the opportunity to serve our communities alongside such an accomplished organization. Innercare’s team of dedicated and expert professionals are why Innercare makes a true difference for the most vulnerable among us."

Back in September, the Desert Healthcare District announced that Bárzaga would be leaving his position as CEO after four years. The board offered no details on the nature of his departure, and several local elected representatives and leaders condemned the move and advocated for a reversal.

Chris Christensen, chief administration officer, is currently serving as interim CEO for the district. During the district's December board meeting, board members selected a recruitment firm for their search for the next CEO. No timeline has been shared related to the search process.

