A former DeSoto Parish School District employee has been arrested and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and pornography involving juveniles.

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday that investigators with the sheriff's office arrested Jemartrius C. Mayweather on Friday. Mayweather is listed on the Mansfield Middle School website as an 8th-grade teacher and assistant coach.

The DeSoto Parish School Board posted a statement on Facebook, stating, "the safety and well-being of our students continue to be our number one priority. We want to assure our community that this incident does not reflect the values and dedication of the teachers and staff of our district, who work tirelessly to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for our students."

According to the sheriff's office, this incident is part of an ongoing investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"If anyone has any information regarding this case or any other potential victims, we encourage you to come forward," according to the sheriff's office. "You may do so by calling our Main Office in Mansfield to speak with an Investigator at (318) 872-3956."

More: Shreveport Mayor vetoes noise ordinance for downtown restaurants and bars

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Former DeSoto Parish School District employee has been arrested following indecent behavior