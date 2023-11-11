Former detective guilty of misconduct over sex on premises

The four-day hearing took place at the Chelmsford Civic Centre in Essex

A former detective accused of engaging in sexual activity on police premises has been found to have committed gross misconduct.

Det Insp Paul Dibell was also accused of harassing a woman he was previously in a relationship with.

The Essex Police officer allegedly sent her multiple messages on social media, text messages from different phone numbers and approached her in public.

A hearing concluded he would have been dismissed had he not already resigned.

Mr Dibell was accused of engaging in sexual activity on premises between 2015 and 2016, and of using racist language during a conversation in the same time period.

He was also in a relationship with a woman between 2015 and 2017, but the woman said he harassed her for another four years after they separated.

The police force held the misconduct hearing at Chelmsford Civic Centre from Tuesday until Friday.

A panel, led by independent legally-qualified chairman David Tyme, found the allegations proven.

Deputy Chief Constable Andy Prophet said: "Former Det Insp Dibell's behaviour was completely contrary to the values that are central to the work we do.

"His actions were completely unacceptable and do not represent those of the thousands of hardworking officers, staff and volunteers who are dedicated to keeping the public safe."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830