Take it from a former detective, some officers need firearms

On a chilly spring morning way back in the 1980s, I was on the hunt for a man dubbed “Scotland’s Most Wanted”. Two years earlier, James Alexander Baigrie had committed murder with a shotgun, been convicted, only to then escape from Saughton prison in Edinburgh. When detectives originally arrested Baigrie, they had found him in possession of 64 sticks of dynamite which he had stolen from a quarry. Baigrie was, in short, a very dangerous man.

As a young detective, I had increasingly encountered criminals with firearms, and decided that if they were going to carry guns, I had better have one. This was not a decision I’d come to lightly. I spent a lot of time contemplating whether I was willing to take the life of another, eventually concluding that I could best protect the public by being armed, as and when the occasion demanded it.

So, at the crack of dawn, and with a Smith and Wesson revolver in my hand, we searched a bedsit in Earls Court, London, where we thought Baigrie may have been hiding. We hadn’t found him, and as my colleagues contemplated where to go for breakfast, I noticed a tatty, old builders van parked across the road.

Someone, somewhere, had mentioned that Baigrie might have been working as a builder while on the run, so this inquisitive cop decided to take a look around this van. I found the back door unlocked, and began to clamber in. To my surprise, a head popped up from beneath a pile of buckets, cloths, and general junk, and as I fumbled inside my jacket, in an effort to remove my gun from its shoulder holster, I suddenly found myself staring down the barrel of a sawn-off shotgun. It was inches from my face. I blurted out “Good morning”, made Baigrie fully aware I was armed and then, in the finest traditions of the Metropolitan Police, I legged it.

I dived between some parked cars, pointed my gun towards the van, and shouted out to Baigrie. I told him that he was surrounded by armed police. He wasn’t, my other armed colleague had already left to get his bacon and eggs, so I had to sound convincing. A very tense stand-off followed, before the specialist firearms branch arrived to take over. In those days the officers with sniper rifles and telescopic sights wore berets, and sported moustaches, but they were good, very good, and I was very happy to climb out of the gutter and get a cup of tea. A 36-hour-siege followed, before Baigire turned his shotgun on himself.

In the ensuing forty years, police firearms officers have continued to be world leaders in terms of equipment, training and discipline. Thanks to their dedicated work, we have relatively low levels of gun crime, and weapons are regularly taken out of the hands of reckless, ruthless and indiscriminate criminals. On the very rare occasions that police officers actually fire their weapons, they are subjected to investigations that are often seen as imbalanced, indiscriminately and unnecessarily long, and politically motivated, in order to assuage the concerns of vocal mobs. It is little wonder that firearms officers are becoming increasingly unhappy with their lot.

This past weekend we have seen Metropolitan firearms officers being as industrially rebellious as they possibly could be. Many have laid down their arms, and announced that they are having a period of “reflection”. The result of this, of course, has been fewer armed officers on the streets of London.

The Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, has acted swiftly, and announced a review into the work of armed police officers. This is welcome, and not before time. An officer who makes a split-second decision in good faith and in the honest belief that squeezing that trigger is absolutely necessary, should not have their lives turned upside down for what is, on some occasions, many years. Nor should the impact of this disruption on these officer’s families be overlooked.

Armed officers fully understand and expect their actions to be scrutinised. It is not unreasonable to ask that this be done in a fair, balanced, and timely way.

The Met Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, has written an open letter to the Home Secretary, which was published some hours after she had announced her review. This perceived delay on Rowley’s behalf has attracted some criticism, but careful scrutiny of his letter reveals that he understands the issues.

The discontent of Met Police firearms officers has been heard. A governmental review will happen. Now is the time for those officers to return to their duties or, should they rule out carrying a firearm for good, return to the rough and tumble of frontline response policing. These officers took an oath to protect life and property. They work for an organisation in special measures where morale is low. Police deserve our respect; if they don’t get back to policing they may lose it for good.

Peter Bleksley is a former Scotland Yard detective

