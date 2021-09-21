Former detective recalls cold case

Sep. 20—Twenty-five years after the fact, the 1996 abduction and murder of then 9-year-old Arlington resident Amber Hagerman still haunts, former Arlington police detective Randy Lockhart said.

"Everyone from the FBI down came and reviewed this case and said there is nothing that could have been done any differently," Lockhart said. "Does that make me feel any better? No, because I failed her family."

Lockhart discussed the case during the Sept. 9 Cleburne Rotary Club luncheon.

A 1972 Cleburne High School graduate, Lockhart worked in the Cleburne Santa Fe shops as had his father before him then went on to join the U.S. Navy in 1975.

Lockhart joined the Arlington Police Department in 1984 where he worked auto theft crimes, undercover narcotics and, among other duties, physical and sexual abuse crimes against children. Lockhart said he believes it was because of the latter duty that he was assigned to the Hagerman case.

Someone abducted Hagerman on Jan. 13, 1996, from the parking lot of a closed Winn Dixie grocery store. Police found her body several days later near a creek. The case remains unsolved.

"That day I was building a deck outside my house cause it was a nice day," Lockhart said. "My wife came out and said the police department called because a girl was kidnapped. Well, I thought it was probably a child custody type deal and didn't think much of it at first. But I never put another nail or screw in that deck until six months after that call.

"Later I'd sometimes wonder how I went from 17 and working on the railroad to working for the Arlington Police Department and winding up on the worst criminal case that ever happened in the city of Arlington."

Witnesses aplenty followed, from Hagerman's younger brother who turned out to be coached and/or unreliable and a man who allegedly saw the abduction from his backyard but who also opened the door wearing a Howdy Doody costume, all to little or no avail.

Story continues

"That guy told us there was a white or Hispanic guy in a black pickup," Lockhart said. "That was the extent of what we had. I'd seen kidnappings before but quickly got a sense of I'm afraid this is not going to be good."

Leads continued to pour in and do still to this day.

"It's surprising how many wives wanted to turn their husbands in," Lockhart said.

APD's system of sex offender listings provided little help.

"There were close to 700 total registered offenders but our system was a total mess," Lockhart said. "If anything good can be said to have come out of this it's that the department underwent a total reorganization of their sex offender files and we now have a lot more information and stuff in there."

While talking to officials in California on a similar kidnapping and murder case, Lockhart said he was encouraged to get as much information as could be released out to as many as possible.

"Because a lot of agencies don't like to share information," Lockhart said. "I wish they would have because maybe Amber might have been rescued."

The following Saturday Lockhart received a call that a body had been found.

"I was pretty sure it was Amber," he said.

Lockhart arrived on scene about 10 that morning, a thunderstorm having dumped about 2 inches of rain the night before.

"Where the water drains from a pipe and there she was laying facedown on a cement slab," Lockhart said. "Thousands of gallons of water had washed over her.

"Anyway, a cold front came through and within an hour temperatures dropped about 25 degrees and we were looking for anything we could find at the scene."

Lockhart didn't shy from the details.

"Amber was totally nude except for a sock on her left foot," Lockhart said. "Finally, it was time to roll her over to take more pictures. So, water was still kind of running over her a little bit. We rolled her over and I caught her head in my hands."

Lockhart, at that point in retelling the story, choked up for a moment.

"Several lacerations to her throat," Lockhart said. "Knife or screwdriver had been used to rip her throat out. Hanging by a little bit of skin. Had her eyes open and she was staring at me. I'm sorry."

Hagerman's parents soon grew frustrated with the lack of answers.

"They wanted their daughter's murderer caught," Lockhart said. "And I totally understand that. I don't blame them."

Red flags and strange occurrences plagued the investigation.

The man walking his dog who saw and reported Hagerman's body had also found another dead body about a year earlier in east Fort Worth but was later cleared of suspicion.

Six confessed in the months that followed. Two were in jail at the time and the rest were cleared but clearing them involved "pointless rabbit trails" and time taken away from the real investigation.

Hagerman's mother's old boyfriend popped back into the picture around that time because she and Hagerman's father were separating.

A suspect, or at least person of interest, the boyfriend was apparently cleared as well.

"They got back together and, within two weeks they were getting married during the investigation," Lockhart said. "About two weeks after that he was ... according to the medical examiner, he had a seizure and wrecked on 287 and so now he's dead. Spent a lot of time on him thinking he might be involved."

Though retired now, Lockhart stressed that neither he nor anyone involved in the case has given up.

"To this day they still do the busy work," Lockhart said. "The case is still active and will always be active until it's solved. I don't know if it will ever be solved."

Hagerman's case led to the development of the Amber Alert system instituted to facilitate quicker responses to reports of missing children. More than 1,000 missing children have since been recovered because of Amber Alerts and the system quickly spread to all 50 states and other countries.

"A lot of people beat their chests saying they came up with the Amber Alert," Lockhart said. "To be totally honest with you, it's kind of a culmination of a couple of things. One was us talking to folks in California and getting all the information out.

"The real idea came from a hairdresser in Fort Worth. She mentioned to somebody, one of our news media guys, if somebody can put out weather alerts why can't they put out something about children being taken? Light bulbs went off. Good question.

"Our guys and local news and media folks got together and they created the Amber Alert from that," he said.