Former detention deputy sentenced

Mar. 11—GREENSBURG — Colton Lee Roberts, who was 23 when arrested December 14, 2021, on an unspecified warrant, has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years by Judge Matthew Bailey in the Decatur Superior Court for sexual misconduct, a Level 5 felony, and official misconduct, a Level 6 felony.

The plea deal gave discretion to the judge, with a range of one year to six years and a cap on the time in prison of three years.

Ultimately, Judge Bailey imposed the following sentence: two years will be served as an executed sentence in the Department of Correction and a third year will be served on probation.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Doug Brown presented the case for the State of Indiana, and the victim testified at the sentencing hearing.

"Our system of justice depends upon trusting that inmates are safe when they are custody," Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter said. "Their liberty is already sacrificed, and we must protect the accused from harm whenever possible. Here, an employee of the Sheriff's Department abused his power and sexually assaulted an inmate. I am grateful that the victim was heard and that the court agreed that prison is appropriate accountability for what the defendant did."

Roberts was formerly employed as a deputy at the Decatur County Detention Center.

The Affidavit of Probable Cause associated with Roberts' arrest indicates that during the night of August 24 he entered a cell block at the detention center and had inappropriate sexual contact with an unidentified female prisoner.