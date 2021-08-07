Former Detroit drug cop sentenced to 18 months for bribery

Aug. 7—Detroit — Former Detroit Police Department Officer Michael Mosley was sentenced Friday to 18 months in federal prison, Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin said in a release.

Mosley, 49, pleaded guilty in February 2020 for accepting a cash bribe of $15,000 from a drug trafficker in exchange for not pursuing criminal charges following a raid that uncovered two kilograms of heroin, one kilogram of cocaine and six firearms, according to a U.S Department of Justice press release.

The drug dealer is said to have left the money for Mosley, a 19-year veteran of the department, in the backyard of an abandoned house in Detroit in two installments over three weeks.

"We are deeply disappointed in the actions of former police officer Michael Mosley," said Interim DPD Police Chief James White. "I appreciate the collaborative effort with our federal partners and those members who conducted this thorough investigation and subsequent prosecution.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Mosley was indicted on Aug. 22, 2019, the same day former police chief James Craig ordered his own drug unit raided.

Craig ordered internal affairs officers to raid the drug unit's offices because he said he thought there was more corruption than the Federal Bureau of Investigation had uncovered when agents arrested Mosley.

Craig said at the time he initiated the seizure of records and computer files because of concerns about "a residual effect" of corruption that he said had long been part of the now-disbanded Narcotics Section, which he renamed the Major Violators Section seven years ago.

"This probe was initiated by DPD, but we have the FBI helping us," Craig said at the time. A team of about 21 Detroit officers was joined by two FBI agents and four civilian FBI employees in the action, the chief said.

Several former drug cops were convicted before Mosley on offenses that included ripping off drug dealers and stealing money and drugs that had been seized in raids.

White said in June that the investigation his predecessor launched was nearing completion after 12 former narcotics officers resigned when the probe alleged wrongdoing.

Members of Mosley's former six-person crew allegedly committed most of the corruption uncovered during the probe according to the department's Professional Standards Section Director Christopher Graveline, who spoke with The News in February.