Former DFW radio host, accused of sexual assault in March, charged with another sex crime

Jack Howland
·2 min read

A former radio host accused in late March of raping a teenage girl during a New Year’s Eve party at his Mansfield home has been charged again with a sex crime.

Justin Frazell, 47, was arrested on Monday on a charge of indecent assault, according to Denton County jail records. The offense occurred on Dec. 22, 2020, records show, but details on the allegations weren’t immediately available.

The charge came with a $2,500 surety bond, which Frazell posted, records show. He’s no longer in jail.

Frazell, a longtime radio personality who hosted the morning show at Fort Worth’s KFWR 95.9 The Ranch, was first arrested in late March on a charge of sexual assault. The station fired him at that time, writing in a statement it had learned he was “booked on sexual assault charges in Tarrant County.”

None of the charges were related to his work at 95.9 The Ranch, according to the statement. Heather Anderson has continued to host the morning show, as she has since 2019.

An arrest warrant, issued on the sexual assault charge, describes how Frazell allegedly gave a teenage girl an alcoholic drink and then, as she was asleep in bed, sexually assaulted her.

There were several people at Frazell’s home in Mansfield for the New Year’s Eve party, including children, and the teens were allowed to drink, according to the warrant. At one point, a girl was left alone in a bedroom and Frazell came in to give her a drink, a Whiteclaw alcoholic seltzer, the warrant states. She drank a little of it.

He told her, the warrant states, “This is between us. Don’t say I never do anything for you.”

The girl, who was allowed to stay overnight, fell asleep but Frazell pulled off the blankets and sexually assaulted her, according to the warrant. She began texting her parents around 5 a.m., and the next day her parents called Mansfield police.

Police issued the warrant for Frazell’s arrest after interviewing witnesses and testing DNA samples.

Frazell started his radio career in 1996 at 570 KLIF in Dallas and started at KFWR 95.9 in 2000. He started hosting weekday morning shows in 2009.

Recommended Stories

  • Andrew Brown autopsy shows ‘kill shot to the back of the head,’ family attorney says

    The private autopsy results were shared Tuesday at an emotional news conference in downtown Elizabeth City.

  • Police Shot & Killed Andrew Brown — Why Won’t They Release The Bodycam Footage?

    Last Wednesday, 42-year-old Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Despite it being yet another police shooting, very little is actually known about the incident, and authorities are now stalling the release of bodycam footage, arguing that the video needs to be “redacted” before it can be viewed by Brown’s surviving family or the public at large. Now, officials in Elizabeth City have declared a state of emergency ahead of the released bodycam footage in anticipation of anti-police protests. “Show the tape,” Harry Daniels, an attorney representing the Brown family, said. “If you ain’t got nothing to hide, show the tape.” On Monday afternoon, Brown’s family finally viewed 20 seconds of bodycam footage after being delayed for “several hours” while police redacted parts of it. “The law also allows us to blur some faces on the video and that process takes time,” Pasquotank County Attorney Michael Cox said in a statement to CNN. “This may be done when necessary to protect an active internal investigation.” During a press conference after bodycam footage was viewed, Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, a lawyer representing Brown’s family described the scene. According to her, Brown was in his car with his hands on the wheel as police approached him already shooting. “It’s like we’re against all odds in this world. My dad got executed just by trying to save his own life,” Brown’s son, Khalil Ferebee, said during the press conference Monday. “The officers were not in no harm of him at all. This is just messed up how this happened, for real. for real. he got executed. it ain’t right. it ain’t right at all.” Beyond this one piece of footage, there are few details for the family, or the public, to go off of when attempting to learn what happened on the day Brown was killed. Officers were reportedly attempting to serve Brown a search and arrest warrant before he was shot and killed. The warrants were both related to alleged drug possession. Dispatch audio reveals first responders saying a man “had gunshot wounds to the back.” A death certificate obtained by CNN says the cause of death was a “penetrating gunshot wound of the head” that killed Brown within minutes of being shot. His death is categorized as a homicide. Seven deputies were placed on administrative leave, two others resigned, and one deputy retired, all following Brown’s death, as reported by CNN. Brown was shot and killed just days after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty for murdering George Floyd. It also follows the police officer shootings of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, 20-year-old Daunte Wright, and 13-year-old Adam Toledo. All of the aforementioned incidents were caught on police body camera: all damning examples of what has become a near-daily occurrence in the U.S.: police officers shooting and killing unarmed Black and brown men, women, and children. While officials stalled the release of the footage to the public, they wasted no time in declaring a state of emergency, citing the possibility of civil unrest. “It seems likely that the video and audio footage will be released in the very near future,” a statement from the Mayor’s office read. “In order to ensure the safety of our citizens and their property, City officials realize there may be a potential period of unrest within the City following the public release of the footage.” Since Brown was shot and killed, there have been a number of peaceful protests calling for transparency, accountability, and justice. Per North Carolina Law, law enforcement body camera footage can only be released to the public due to a court order. The proclamation also said city officials would be filing a formal request with the city’s sheriff’s office to release the video to the public, and the county Sheriff Tommy Wooten has said the county also plans to file a motion in court to have the footage released. “With all these killings going on, I never expected this to happen so close to home,” Ferebee said at a news conference on Saturday. “He left a close and tight family, with each other every day, talking to each other every day. And now I got to live every day, my newborn without even get a chance to meet him at all. And that’s gonna hurt me every day. I just want justice.” Refinery29 reached out to Pasquotank County officials for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Police Shot & Killed 16-Year-Old Ma'Khia BryantVideo Shows Police Arresting Black Teen On BikeThe Police Are The Problem

  • California recall has enough signatures to make ballot

    Organizers of the recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom have collected enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot, state election officials said, likely triggering just the second such election in state history. “The people of California have done what the politicians thought would be impossible," said Orrin Heatlie, the retired county sheriff's sergeant who launched the recall effort last year. Heatlie spearheaded the signature collection effort that began last June and picked up momentum in the fall as frustration grew over Newsom's coronavirus-related actions.

  • A Manhattan corrections officer was charged with criminally negligent homicide over accusations she ignored an inmate's threats to kill himself

    New York prosecutors said Monday that Rebecca Hillman ignored Ryan Wilson for several minutes even after he hanged himself.

  • ADT Sues Amazon’s Ring Over ‘Brazen’ Copies of Blue Octagon

    (Bloomberg) -- ADT Inc., the largest home-security company in the U.S., filed a lawsuit accusing Amazon.com Inc.’s Ring service of copying its trademarked blue octagon symbol “to tout a reputation for trust to potential customers that it has not earned.”ADT said it’s been using the blue octagon in lawn signs and window stickers for decades, and that they are displayed by some 6.5 million customers as a sort of “keep out” warning to burglars. The company wants a federal judge in Florida to order Ring to cease using what it says are look-alike signs, and pay unspecified cash compensation.Amazon had worked with ADT in the past but the Boca Raton-based company is now partnered with Alphabet Inc.’s Google. Google bought a $450 million stake in ADT last year to get its Nest smart-home products in front of new customers.The companies are vying for a greater share of the growing market for connected-home security. ADT is the leader of the $18 billion U.S. residential monitoring market, though its dominance is being challenged by new entrants, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eshan Toorabally. One in five U.S. single-family homes are professionally monitored.The competition in the smart-home market has led to an increase in litigation over things like thermostats and water monitoring. Vivint Inc., a rival maker of home security, filed a patent-infringement lawsuit against ADT in February over security inventions.The latest suit came after years of friction between ADT, which, according to its website, began with “a telegraph-based ‘call-box’ in 1874,” and Ring, which was founded in 2013.In a 2016 agreement, Ring pledged that it wouldn’t use any trademarks that would be confusingly similar to ADT and yet began using a lighted yard sign in a blue octagon, according to the complaint filed in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida. After ADT told Ring to stop copying the blue octagon, Ring changed the coloring to remove most of the blue but kept the eight-sided logo.Then, in a “brazen move” in late March, Ring began using a solid blue octagon to promote its Ring Alarm Outdoor Siren, according to the complaint.“Ring believes that when the public sees a solid blue octagon on a home, they will think of ADT,” the lawsuit contends. Ring is using the blue octagon “under the assumption that people will believe that Ring is providing a security service on part with ADT – or, worse, that Ring is providing its security service in partnership with ADT.”ADT said it owns 12 registered trademarks, including ones from the 1990s, for the shape, color and look of the signs, and has “invested substantial resources and promoting its security offerings under the blue octagon mark.” In addition to trademark-infringement, ADT accused Ring of unfair competition and diluting the value of the ADT trademarks.“Great brands like ADT don’t become universally recognized overnight,” said ADT’s lawyer, Trent Webb of Shook, Hardy & Bacon in Kansas City, Missouri.Representatives of Amazon and Ring didn’t respond to requests for comment.In 2017, ADT filed a lawsuit accusing Ring of stealing trade secrets by obtaining an unauthorized copy of source code and documentation for a home security and automation platform. The companies settled early 2018, around the same time Amazon bought Ring for $839 million.The case is ADT LLC v Ring LLC, 21-80762, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida (West Palm Beach).(Updates with market data in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Investors Didn't Like Lilly's Q1 Results

    Misses on both the top and bottom lines weren't the only reason the big drugmaker's first-quarter update was disappointing.

  • Man arrested for Midvale murder; Man accused of 2018 sexual assault back in Idaho

    The Midvale man is being held in jail on a $1 million bail.

  • Black Man Shot By Deputy After Phone Mistaken For Gun: Attorney

    Isaiah Brown was on the phone with 911 dispatch for help resolving a domestic dispute when he was shot, according to newly released audio of his call.

  • Italy reports 373 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 10,404 new cases

    Italy reported 373 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 301 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 10,404 from 8,444. Italy has registered 119,912 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. Some 302,734 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 145,819, the health ministry said.

  • Ryan Reynolds’ Motorcycle Collection

    One of the most famous men in Hollywood clearly prefers bikes.

  • Glenn Close knows all about 'Da Butt' in Oscars' game

    The premise for an interlude at the Oscars was simple: Questlove played a song and a chosen celebrity had to guess if the tune was ever nominated for or won an Oscar. The game, run by “Judas and the Black Messiah” actor Lil Rel Howery towards the end of the Oscars live show, featured Andra Day, Daniel Kaluuya and Glenn Close. When it was Close’s turn, E.U.’s “Da Butt” played for a few seconds.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell claims prison guards stole her legal documents, intimidated her, and won’t let her sleep

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Kendall Jenner Is Reportedly the "Happiest" She's Been In a Relationship with Devin Booker

    Jenner and the NBA player have dated for nearly a year.

  • Man acquitted of sexual assault against subordinate in clothing store

    A male supervisor accused of sexually assaulting his female colleague at a Cotton On outlet during their closing shift at the clothing retail store was cleared of all charges.

  • US Navy video shows Iranian vessels harassing US ships in the Persian Gulf for the first time in almost a year

    At one point, a large Iranian vessel crossed the bow of a US Coast Guard ship at an "unnecessarily close range," the US Navy said.

  • Egypt archeologists unearth 110 ancient tombs in Nile Delta

    Egyptian archeologists unearthed 110 burial tombs at an ancient site in a Nile Delta province, the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said Tuesday. The graves, some of which have human remains inside, were found at the Koum el-Khulgan archeological site in Dakahlia province, around 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast of Cairo, the ministry said. There are also 37 rectangular-shaped tombs from an ancient era known as the Second Intermediate Period (1782-1570 B.C.), when the Semitic people of Hyksos ruled ancient Egypt, the ministry added.

  • An independent autopsy found Andrew Brown died from being shot in the back of the head, his family says

    Attorney Ben Crump said at a press conference on Tuesday that Andrew Brown was hit with a "kill shot to the back of the head."

  • What can Americans expect from new CDC mask guidance?

    Fox News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat argues 'clear guidance' on coronavirus will lead to 'compliance with safety measures.'

  • When and How You Can Test Yourself for COVID-19 At Home

    There are several DIY COVID-19 tests that provide results in 15 minutes. Here’s the best way to use them

  • Iranian vessels swarmed and harassed US Coast Guard ships for hours in the Persian Gulf

    The US Navy says that four Iranian Iranian vessels harassed two US Coast Guard cutters in international waters in the Persian Gulf earlier this month.