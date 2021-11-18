Former DFW radio host indicted on sexual assault charge from New Year’s Eve party

A Tarrant County grand jury has indicted a former Dallas-Fort Worth radio host in connection with the reported sexual assault of a girl at a New Year’s Eve party at his home after he had given her an alcoholic drink.

Jurors returned the indictment on Tuesday against 48-year-old Justin Barrett Frazell on a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

A trial is pending in the case.

Mike Howard of Dallas, Frazell’s atttorney, could not be reached Thursday for comment.

Frazell, a longtime radio personality at Fort Worth’s KFWR 95.9 The Ranch, was arrested in March on the charge and he’s been free on $25,000 bond.

Following his arrest, Frazell, a morning radio host, was fired, according to a statement released by the radio station.

In April, he was arrested again in Denton County on a charge of indecent assault, a misdemeanor. He was released on $2,500 bail, jail records show.

A warrant written by Mansfield Detective S. Peacock gave this brief account of the allegations:

Several people were at Frazell’s Mansfield home on New Year’s Eve for the celebration.

Adults were there along with teens who were allowed to drink, according to the warrant. Children also were at the home.

The teens were hanging out in a bedroom when one of them was left alone in one of the rooms. That girl began to FaceTime with a friend, which lasted for hours. Her parents left the party, but she was allowed to stay overnight.

At some point, Frazell entered the room, gave her a drink and said, “This is between us. Don’t say I never do anything for you,” according to the warrant. She drank a little of the Whiteclaw (an alcoholic seltzer).

She fell asleep, but the girl told Mansfield police Frazell pulled off the blankets and committed sex acts on her without her consent, the warrant states.

Frazell stopped when he heard a child at a bathroom.

Frazell went to the door and told the child that he was in the bedroom checking on the girl.

He then left the bedroom, and the girl began texting relatives at about 5 a.m. on Jan. 1, trying to reach someone to come get her from the home.

She reached a relative, and the girl started crying. Someone in the home heard her and Frazell came back to the room, checking on her.

In the Denton County case, a woman told a deputy that she was at the Lucky Spur Ranch Retreat in Justin for an event which was being hosted by Frazell, according to the Dallas Morning News. Her statement was in a warrant.

The woman said that after the event ended, she was lying on top of the covers in her bedroom, with her date asleep next to her, when Frazell — wearing a T-shirt and underwear — walked into the room and began fondling her.

Frazell later left when she began to wake up her date.

His next court date is Dec. 8 in the Denton case, according to court records.