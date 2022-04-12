Former DFW radio host pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl

A North Texas radio personality has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in his home in Mansfield, according to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

Justin Barrett Frazell, a 48-year-old former host on Fort Worth’s KFWR 95.9 The Ranch, will serve seven years deferred adjudication, must register as a sex offender, cannot own any firearms and cannot use drugs or alcohol, according to the DA’s office.

Frazell was arrested in March 2021 and indicted by a grand jury in November 2021.

In April 2021, he was arrested again in Denton County on a charge of indecent assault, a misdemeanor. He was released on $2,500 bail, jail records show.

A warrant written by Mansfield Detective S. Peacock gave this brief account of the allegations:

Several people were at Frazell’s Mansfield home on New Year’s Eve 2020 for the celebration.

Adults were there along with teens who were allowed to drink, according to the warrant. Children also were at the home.

The teens were hanging out in a bedroom when one of them was left alone in one of the rooms. That girl began to FaceTime with a friend, which lasted for hours. Her parents left the party, but she was allowed to stay overnight.

At some point, Frazell entered the room, gave her a drink and said, “This is between us. Don’t say I never do anything for you,” according to the warrant. She drank a little of the White Claw (an alcoholic seltzer).

She fell asleep, but the girl told Mansfield police that Frazell pulled off the blankets and committed sex acts on her without her consent, the warrant states.

Frazell stopped when he heard a child in a bathroom.

Frazell went to the door and told the child that he was in the bedroom checking on the girl.

He then left the bedroom, and the girl began texting relatives at about 5 a.m. on Jan. 1, trying to reach someone to come get her from the home.

She reached a relative, and the girl started crying. Someone in the home heard her and Frazell came back to the room, checking on her.

In the Denton County case, a woman told a deputy that she was at the Lucky Spur Ranch Retreat in Justin for an event that was being hosted by Frazell, according to the Dallas Morning News. Her statement was in a warrant.

The woman said that after the event ended, she was lying on top of the covers in her bedroom, with her date asleep next to her, when Frazell — wearing a T-shirt and underwear — walked into the room and began fondling her.

Frazell later left when she began to wake up her date.

The DA’s office said the victim and her family agreed to the plea agreement.

This report includes material from Star-Telegram archives.