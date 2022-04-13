Former Dimmitt plant manager, accomplice plead guilty to fraud scheme

The J. Marvin Jones Federal Building and Mary Lou Robinson United States Courthouse in Amarillo.

A former Dimmitt plant manager and his accomplice faces up to 20 years in federal prison after admitting on Wednesday to cheating a cattle feed supplement manufacturer out of nearly $500,000 in four years.

Philip Ian Thomas, 41, and Hadley Lane Jones, 30, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lee Ann Reno.

Thomas admitted to using his position as the plant's manager to fraudulently hire Jones as an independent contractor for repair and improvement projects for the plant.

However, most of the job orders Jones billed the company for were fake and he and Thomas split the payout, according to court documents.

According to plea documents, Thomas was hired by Westway Feed Products in October 2014 to manage its plant in Dimmitt. As manager of the plant, Thomas had discretion to approve up to $3,000 worth of maintenance and repair projects at the plant.

Two years later, Thomas and Jones began their scheme to defraud Westway.

Jones sent two invoices billing the company about $2,700 for various repairs including welding. Thomas approved the invoices when, in reality, Jones only did a $500 welding job at the company.

Bank records show the company transferred the money to Jones' bank account and he gave Thomas $2,000.

To further the scheme, Jones registered in 2017 a sham business named Elite Welding Service in Randall County.

The men continued their fraudulent scheme, billing the company for hundreds of fake jobs, until March 2020, when Thomas resigned from the company.

By then, the two cheated Westway out of about $474,430.

Both men were allowed to be out on bond until their sentencing hearings before U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk in August.

