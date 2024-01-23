Former Dimond High School employee charged with sexual abuse of a minor

Jan. 23—A former Dimond High School employee is accused of sexually abusing a student, according to charges filed against him.

Anchorage police began investigating 29-year-old Kylelle Brown in April after information surfaced that the security guard and coach was having a relationship with a student, according to a criminal information document written by Assistant District Attorney Matthew Heibel and included with the charges. During an interview, Brown admitted to having sex with a teenage girl multiple times beginning in February, the document said.

He was charged in December with third-degree sexual abuse of a minor, a felony, and appeared in court last week.

Corey Allen Young, a spokesman for the Anchorage School District, confirmed by email on Tuesday that Brown previously worked at Dimond. Young did not provide additional information citing the ongoing police investigation.

Brown is no longer employed by the district, Young said.

Brown's attorney was not available for comment on Tuesday. A change of plea hearing in the case is scheduled for the end of February.