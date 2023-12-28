Former director of affirmative action Brian Xiong sued UW System to give Oshkosh a voice

OSHKOSH ― UW Oshkosh’s former director of affirmative action, Dr. Brian Xiong, maintains his retaliation case against the University of Wisconsin System was about giving a voice to the entire Oshkosh community and not a cash grab.

Xiong made the claim after reaching a $200,000 settlement with the UW System’s Board of Regents, whom he sued for discrimination and retaliation under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“It’s about the integrity and not money because I know I would not be able to sleep at night if I didn’t stand up and speak the truth,” Xiong said.

“You have to get your voice out there, and I needed to let the Oshkosh community know that no one should ever retaliate against you for speaking out.

“I saw what happened and I know I had to speak the truth so these things don’t continue to happen,” he added.

Xiong alleges the UW System discriminated against him based on race.

Xiong, a 40-year-old Hmong/Asian-American, alleged the UW System discriminated against him on the basis of race and terminated his employment because he spoke out against the university’s racial bias in its hiring practices.

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin ruled in favor of the Board of Regents, contending Xiong failed to provide evidence “supporting his contention that his Hmong ethnicity drove his termination” and “connecting his complaints about the hiring process to the university’s decision to fire him.”

But the court of appeals for the Seventh Circuit remanded Xiong’s case for a jury trial after reversing the district court’s summary judgment on his retaliation claims.

UW System’s Board of Regents opted for the settlement to dismiss the suit.

“This decision is in the best interest of UW Oshkosh and it brings the matter to a close,” said UW Oshkosh spokesperson Alex Hummel when the university was pressed for comment.

According to Xiong’s statements in court documents, the university’s Human Resources department pushed backed against him attempting to hire a Latina as his new training and compliance officer despite her qualifications and experience.

He was subsequently fired less than a week after expressing those concerns and demanding a new supervisor in a meeting with UW Oshkosh Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services James Fletcher.

The UW System has been no stranger to recent litigation, nor six-figure payouts, having reached a $325,000 settlement with a former UW Oshkosh student in 2019. She sued the university while claiming her Title IX rights were violated when UW Oshkosh acted with "deliberate indifference" to the sexual harassment she claimed she faced from one of her professors, Michael Beitz.

Earlier this month, Rochelle Hoffman, a UW-Eau Claire employee, also filed a federal lawsuit against the university, alleging she was forced to resign from her position in a campus diversity office because she is white.

UW System has faced several issues with diversity, equity and inclusion offices.

It’s just the latest turmoil surrounding the UW System and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) offices.

The Board of Regents recently approved a deal that will see the UW campuses restructure 43 diversity positions and free up $800 million for employee pay raises and building projects.

The deal was brokered between UW System President Jay Rothman and Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who has demanded cuts to DEI programming.

This comes just months after the UW System said it would no longer ask job applicants to sign statements about their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in an apparent attempt to depoliticize its hiring process.

While the move has not sat well with a lot of the student bodies, Vos praised it as a small step toward addressing “the blatant discrimination and indoctrination that has become systemic on UW campuses.”

