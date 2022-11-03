Former director charged with stealing Carthage CVB funds

Nov. 3—An attorney for Callie Myers has filed a motion to withdraw a warrant issued for the arrest of the former director of the Carthage Convention and Visitors Bureau on a charge that she stole more than $4,700 worth of bureau funds.

The warrant was issued Monday after the Jasper County prosecutor's office charged Myers, 43, with felony theft after an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The warrant, which carries a $25,000 bond, had yet to be served by Wednesday, with her attorney, Jonathan Pierce, having filed a motion to have it withdrawn in the meantime.

A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge states that another city employee reported to Carthage city officials seeing records of payments on a convention bureau computer software program and Guaranty Bank statements, suggesting that Myers was using bureau bank cards to make personal purchases.

The acting assistant city administrator looked into the matter and asked Myers for an explanation of purchases he found that she had made at Buc-ee's and Verizon stores and a payment on a Facebook Pay account made using a convention bureau debit card. According to the affidavit, she acknowledged using a bureau debit card at Buc-ee's and on the Facebook Pay account for her own benefit but maintained it was accidental.

The city has limited oversight of the use of bureau funds through a lodging tax contract that provides up to $100,000 annually to the bureau's budget and through a communications contract that provides up to $60,000 to the bureau to run the city's website and social media presence.

But the investigator for the state patrol who was looking into the matter found that while convention bureau board members showed some awareness of allegations of misuse of funds, they regarded that information as "rumors at best." Board members acknowledged to the investigator that the financial reports they were provided at monthly meetings were little more than profit-and-loss statements and did not include any itemized receipts or documentation of individual purchases.

The investigator found that the number of debit card receipts kept at the bureau were just "a fraction of the total items purchased" using bureau debit cards.

According to the affidavit, the investigation ultimately found that Myers made at least $4,752.13 worth of nonauthorized purchases and another $3,282.25 worth of purchases for which there were no paper trails to determine if they were authorized.

The alleged nonauthorized purchases she made including clothing, groceries and cellphones, payments to her husband and daughter through a Cash App source, payments for hair salon services and beauty items and purchases of lunches, dinners and alcohol at local restaurants, according to the affidavit.

The document also implicates another person. The patrol investigator ascribed $2,325.96 worth of nonauthorized purchases and another $1,357.11 worth of purchases with no paper trail. No one else has been charged. Prosecutor Theresa Kenney told the Globe on Wednesday that her office lacked sufficient evidence to charge the other person.