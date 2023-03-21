Former director of Clayton children’s shelter, son charged with child molestation

The now-former director of a children’s shelter in Clayton County and her son are facing child sex crime charges.

Documents obtained by Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne shows that 54-year-old Mia Kimber, the former Executive Director of Rainbow House, is being charged with child molestation, failing to report child molestation, being a party to a crime and several other charges.

The document also says that 25-year-old Caleb Randolph, an employee of Rainbow House and Kimber’s son, was also arrested on charges of child molestation, sexual assault by facility employee, statutory rape and more.

Clayton County police say Kimber was fired after her arrest.

Winne has also confirmed that a third person has been arrested. She’s been identified as Monica Jones.

Kimber and Randolph are both being held in the Clayton County Jail.

Police said they got an anonymous tip about possible sexual misconduct at the shelter on Jonesboro Road on March 15. The tipster said that Kimber, 55, and Randolph, 25, had engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with at least one child who had been placed at the facility.

The investigation revealed that both Kimber and Jones had direct knowledge of the misconduct and failed to report it to law enforcement officials. Both Kimber and Jones also failed to take corrective actions and instead engaged in a cover-up scheme with resulted in the juvenile victim being removed from the facility based on false allegations.

Randolph was initially fired and then rehired a week-and-a-half later and has been actively employed at the shelter until his arrest last Thursday.

Kimber and Jones were charged with child molestation (party to a crime), statutory rape (party to a crim), sexual assault of a person over whom have supervisory/disciplinary authority over (party to a crime), sexual exploitation (party to a crime), mandated reporter and sexual assault by a facility employee, agent or volunteer (party to a crime).

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests may be ahead as detectives continue to investigate the misconduct of the employees.

