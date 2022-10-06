Former director of Tunica County Airport indicted for embezzlement

The former director of the Tunica County Airport has been indicted for embezzlement after being investigated by state auditor Shad White’s office.

Eric Konupka is accused of using the airport’s debit card for his own personal expenses, according to a release from White’s office.

He allegedly used the airport’s card to withdraw cash from ATMs and purchase food, automotive supplies, energy drinks, and cigarettes.

Konupka also reportedly used the card at casinos and restaurants near Tunica.

He was indicted by a local grand jury, the release said.

“Whether it’s the largest public fraud in the state or an employee using a government purchasing card to buy a few thousand dollars’ worth of items for themselves, we will hold the line on any misuse of taxpayer money,” said State Auditor Shad White. “We must rely on prosecutors to make the decision about when to charge someone with a crime, so I’m grateful for the cooperation between investigators and prosecutors in this case.”

Konupka was arrested by law enforcement officials in south Florida.

He has been issued a $9,259.55 demand letter, officials said. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses. The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office will prosecute him.

If convicted, Konupka faces up to 20 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

Konupka’s previous employment at the Tunica County Airport is covered by an insurance policy, which is designed to protect taxpayers from corruption, according to the release.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.

