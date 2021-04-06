  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner to take trading card company Topps public in $1.3 billion SPAC deal

Brian Sozzi
·Editor-at-Large
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Disney chairman and CEO Michael Eisner is getting in on the SPAC boom

Eisner disclosed Tuesday that his firm The Tornante Company, which purchased trading card company Topps in 2007 for $385 million, will roll 100% of its equity into a new public entity dubbed Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The transaction will see the return of Topps to the public markets in a deal valued at $1.3 billion. Topps will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "TOPP."

Mudrick Capital Acquisition II, a SPAC founded by Mudrick Capital's Jason Mudrick, will contribute $100 million to the deal. Mudrick recently rose to fame by reportedly scoring hundreds of millions of dollars in profits on debt and equity trades on AMC and GameStop during the meme stock frenzy earlier this year.

Eisner will remain chairman of the Topps board. Other high-profile names on the board will include Jill Ellis, coach of the U.S. Women’s 2014 and 2019 FIFA World Cup champions; Maria Seferian, general counsel of Hillspire LLC; and Marc Lasry, co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks and co-founder of Avenue Capital Group.

Topps' long-time CEO Michael Brandstaedter will continue to lead the company. 

“The strong emotional connection between the Topps brand and consumers of all ages is truly foundational, and, when combined with our growing portfolio of strategic licensing partnerships, creates a profitable business model with meaningful competitive advantages. Equally important, the management team at the helm of Topps, which we’ve been building for the last 14 years, is outstanding, with deep roots in sports and entertainment, digital, gift cards and confections. With our new partners at Mudrick Capital, Topps will continue its long history of innovation and global expansion, bringing consumers the best of collectibles and confections products while successfully extending into new verticals and emerging categories to take advantage of digital content innovation and high growth opportunities across the globe. That is why I’m not selling a single share of Topps stock in this transaction,” Eisner said in a statement. 

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 06: A stack of San Francisco Giants First base Brandon Belt (9) Topps trading cards sitting in the dugout before the MLB game between the Washington Nationals and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 6, 2019 in San Francisco CA. (Photo by Stephen Hopson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 06: A stack of San Francisco Giants First base Brandon Belt (9) Topps trading cards sitting in the dugout before the MLB game between the Washington Nationals and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 6, 2019 in San Francisco CA. (Photo by Stephen Hopson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Topps is mostly focused on four areas of business at the moment: trading cards, stickers and albums sold via licenses with the MLB, Star Wars, World Wrestling Entertainment and others; digital card memorabilia; gift cards used to pay for services such as Netflix, Airbnb, Nike and Uber; and candy under popular brands like Bazooka and Ring Pop. Total sales in 2020 clocked in at a record $567 million, up 23% year-over-year.

Topps revealed it's pursing an entry into the surging NFT space, too. 

"We believe Topps’ culture of innovation, strong management team, expanding margins, robust cash flow and conservative balance sheet set it apart from other consumer growth companies. It also is well situated with a universally recognized brand to capitalize on the fast emerging market for collectible NFTs. We are excited to partner with this exceptional organization to help write the next chapter in the long history of its truly iconic brand,” Mudrick said in a statement.

Programming note: Eisner and Mudrick will be appearing on Yahoo Finance Live today at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

What’s hot from Sozzi:

Watch Yahoo Finance’s live programming on Verizon FIOS channel 604, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Pluto TV, and YouTube. Online catch Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, and LinkedIn.

Recommended Stories

  • The record-setting U.S. economy is here: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

  • AstraZeneca under pressure as UK considers under-30s ban

    Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency is investigating 'very rare and specific types of blood clots' in relation to the vaccine.

  • Costco stock may surprise if the company hikes membership fees in fall 2022

    Chatter is picking up on Wall Street of a looming membership fee increase out of retail giant Costco, but that doesn't mean the stock will be a home-run for investors after any hike.

  • Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. dislocates shoulder on swing

    Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered a partially dislocated left shoulder on a hard swing Monday night and left the game against the San Francisco Giants. Tatis struck out against Anthony DeSclafani and winced in pain as he fell to the ground. The 22-year-old Tatis left a game late in spring training with left shoulder discomfort but was back two days later.

  • 2 Compelling Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    The crises of the past year – the COVID pandemic, the social lockdowns, the economic shock – are on the wane, and that’s good. However, the crisis post-mortems are rolling in. It’s only natural to compare the current economic crisis to the ‘Great Recession’ of 12 years ago, but as Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus points out, “Considering the differences in what caused the Great Financial Crisis of a little more than 12 years ago… and the current crisis… it’s little wonder that as good as things are when compared to this time last year there remains much to be revealed as to how the exit and the legacy of the pandemic crisis will take shape…” Stoltzfus also believes that the economic data, while suffering some setbacks, is generally resilient. Markets are rising, and that, as Stoltzfus says, “…in our view likely presents more opportunity than risk for investors who have suitable tolerance for risk and who practice patience.” Taking Stoltzfus’ outlook into consideration, we wanted to take a closer look at two stocks earning a round of applause from Oppenheimer's stock analysts. Using TipRanks’ database, we learned that both share a profile: a Strong Buy consensus rating from the Street’s analyst corps and a reliable dividend yielding at least 8%. Let’s see what Oppenheimer has to say about them. Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) We’ll start with Owl Rock Capital, one of the financial industry’s myriad specialty finance companies. These companies generally inhabit the middle-market finance sector, where they make available capital for acquisitions, recapitalizations, and general operations to mid-market companies that don’t necessarily have access to other sources of credit. Owl Rock’s portfolio consists of investments in 119 companies, totaling $11.3 billion. Of these investments, 96% are senior secured loans. Owl Rock reported its 4Q20, and full year results, at the end of February. The company saw Q4 net income of $180.7 million, which came out to 46 cents per share. This was up from 36 cents per share in 4Q19, a 27% increase. Also up was investment income, which at $221.3 million for the quarter was up 9% year-over-year. Full-year investment income was $803.3 million, up more than 11% from 2019. In addition, the company finished 2019 with over $27 billion in assets under management. Of particular interest to dividend investors, Owl Rock’s board declared a 31-cent per common share dividend for the first quarter. This is payable in mid-May, and matches the company’s previous regular dividend payments. The annualized rate of $1.24 gives a yield of 9%. Also of interest about Owl Rock’s dividend, the company paid out the sixth and final special dividend – related to the 2019 IPO launch – in this past December. In 2019, ORCC paid out for 80 cent special dividends, along with the regular dividend payments. The company has kept its dividend reliable, meeting both the regular and special payments, since going public in the summer of 2019. Owl Rock caught the attention of Oppenheimer’s Mitchel Penn, who sees the company as a solid investment with potential to beat the estimates. "We estimate EPS of $1.22 and $1.34 in 2021 and 2022 for an ROE of 8% and 9%, respectively. We project that Owl Rock can earn a 8.5% ROE, and given an estimated cost of equity capital of 8.5% we calculate a fair value of $15/share or 1.02x book value," Penn noted. "To achieve an 8.5% ROE, ORCC will either need to increase its portfolio yield from 8.4% to 9.0% or increase its leverage from 1x to 1.2x. It’s also possible that it does a little of both. Our model accounts for the fee expense increase from a flat 75 bps to a base fee of 1.5% on assets and an incentive fee of 17.5% on income." Penn rates this stock an Outperform (i.e., a Buy), and his $15 price target suggest a 7% upside potential from current levels. The dividend yield, however, is the true attraction here (To watch Penn’s track record, click here.) ORCC shares have attracted 3 recent reviews, and all are to Buy – which makes the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. This stock is selling for $13.98 per share and has an average price target of $14.71. (See ORCC stock analysis on TipRanks) Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) Sticking with the mid-market finance sector, we’ll take a look at Fidus Investment. This company, like Owl Rock, offers capital access to smaller firms, including access to debt solutions. Fidus has a portfolio that is based mainly on senior secured debt, along with mezzanine debt. The company that Fidus has invested in are valued between $10 million and $150 million. In the fourth quarter, rounding out 2020, Fidus invested in seven companies new to its portfolio, putting a total of $103.9 million into the investments. The company’s portfolio, for that quarter, brought in an adjusted net investment income of $10.7 million, or 25 cents per common share. This was up 3 cents, or 13%, year-over-year. For the full year 2020, the adjusted net income reached $38 million, up from $35.3 million in 2019. Per share, 2020’s $1.55 was up 7.6% yoy. Fidus’ shares have been climbing steadily in the past year. Since last April, the stock has gained an impressive 153%. This gives FDUS a solid share appreciation, to complement the dividend returns. Those dividends are substantial. The company declared its 1Q21 payment in February, and paid out on March 26. The regular payment, at 31 cents per common share, yields 8% with an annualized payout of $1.24. In addition to this regular payment, Fidus also declared a special dividend of 7 cents per share, nearly double the 4-cent special payment made in the previous quarter. Turning now to the Oppenheimer coverage on Fidus, we find that 5-star analyst Chris Kotowski is pleased with this company, enough to rate it an Outperform (i.e. Buy) with an $18 price target. This figure suggests a 15% one-year upside. (To watch Kotowski’s track record, click here) “The fundamentals [are] stable with debt investments at year-end essentially stable and interest income in line with both the prior quarter and our estimate…. What we are most pleased about is that we ended the year with only one small non-accrual. There was a significant loss during the year on one credit, which was crystallized in 4Q20, but there were also equity gains in 1Q20 that offset that, and in our mind, the fact that we end a year like this with minimal net losses validates FDUS's business model.” Of Fidus’ dividend policy, maintaining a base payment with special dividends added on when possible, Kotowski writes simply, “We think a variable dividend makes a world of sense.” Like ORCC above, this is a stock with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating based on 3 recent positive reviews. Fidus’ shares are selling for $15.70 and their $17.17 average price target indicates a 9% upside potential from that level. (See FDUS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Tesla is on fire, but these EV-related stocks could end up just as hot

    Tesla’s first-quarter delivery numbers settled the question of whether demand for electric vehicles would strengthen and reach critical mass. Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) soared last year, but during 2021, volatility has been painful for shorter-term investors whose timing has been less than ideal. Then on April 5, the shares soared as much as 7% following the company’s report that it had delivered 184,800 electric vehicles during the first quarter.

  • Chinese 'limited edition' sneakers soar after Xinjiang backlash

    Prices of some Chinese limited edition sneakers soared among collectors and speculators following calls for local consumers to boycott global brands that have said they don't source products or yarn from China's western Xinjiang region. Nike and Adidas came under attack on Chinese social media last month over past comments. Some researchers and foreign lawmakers say Xinjiang authorities use coercive labour programmes to meet seasonal cotton picking needs, which China strongly denies.

  • Google’s Supreme Court victory over Oracle hailed as ‘fantastic’ for small companies

    The Supreme Court on Monday sided with Google in a $9 billion copyright fight against Oracle over software in billions of Android phones, in a ruling hailed as “a fantastic win” for smaller companies trying to innovate.

  • Roubini Warns U.S. Yields Above 2% Will Bite Amid Excess Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- A fresh spike in Treasury yields will rattle markets and could send more family offices and hedge funds down a similar path to Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, according to Nouriel Roubini.Roubini, a professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business and a former adviser to the U.S. government, said the combination of low-to-negative rates across advanced economies and fiscal stimulus is leading investors to take excessive risk. He pointed to cyclically adjusted price-earnings ratios at highs seen in 1929 and the early 2000s as one sign of the recklessness.“We’re seeing widespread frothiness, bubbles, risk-taking and leverage,” Roubini said on Bloomberg TV. “Lots of players have taken too much leverage and too much risk and some of them are going to blow up.”Read More: Bubble Deniers Abound to Dismiss Valuation MetricsMeltdown WarningsThe professor, who earned the nickname “Dr. Doom” for his ominous prognostications about the economy and financial system, joins investors including Scott Minerd of Guggenheim Investments in warning that more Archegos-style meltdowns could be triggered. Roubini said one shock could come if 10-year U.S. Treasury yields climb higher than 2% this year.Bank of America Corp. strategists cited the same level as among the biggest risks to the bull run in equities, following record inflows of $372 billion in the first quarter. A burst of strong economic data may fuel such a move in yields as money managers price in an improving growth outlook. The thinking is that before raising rates, the Federal Reserve will begin to ponder trimming its bond purchases, a move that’s been a catalyst for higher real rates in the past.Read More: U.S. Yields’ Trek Higher Seen Getting Fuel From Real Rates Christian Mueller-Glissmann, a London-based strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said there’s a “very good chance” that the 10-year U.S. yield overshoots in the second quarter beyond the firm’s year-end forecast of 1.9%.“You’re dealing with peak growth momentum and we’re dealing with incredible pressure from a fund flow point of view as well, where you haven’t really seen major outflows out of bonds,” he said on Bloomberg TV.‘Hot War’Investors must also grapple with other risks, including the return of inflation and the prospect of a “hot war” between the U.S. and China, Roubini said.While a stronger dollar has led some hedge funds and other investors to capitulate on their bearish bets, the greenback will weaken over the medium term as twin deficits in the world’s largest economy widen, he said. Meantime, U.S. sanctions may lead countries like China, Russia, Iran and North Korea to diversify away from dollar assets.“Even if in the short-term growth outcomes in the U.S. strengthen the dollar, the direction of the dollar is south over time,” Roubini said.(Adds equity inflows data in fifth paragraph and Goldman comments beginning in sixth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World’s Largest Lithium Producer: Get Ready For A Mega-Rally

    With the EV boom squarely in the front view mirror, and with battery gigafactories promising to be heavy-hitting purchasers, lithium prices have started to rise at a fast pace

  • At what age should you stop saving for retirement?

    My accountant sent my husband and me a note yesterday asking how much we planned to contribute to our retirement accounts for 2020. Maybe I’m sharing too much, but at our ages, it did make us pause and think, should we really still be contributing to a retirement account? My husband is nearing the time he will start to take required minimum distributions by law at 72 from his tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • US Q1 Vehicle Sales Impress: Will Momentum Sustain in Q2?

    Amid falling inventories and global chip shortage, U.S. vehicle sales for Q2 is likely to fall sequentially.

  • How DeFi Is Minting the Next Class of Millionaires

    While Bitcoin has smashed record-high after record-high this past year, low market cap “alt-coins” are where savvy investors currently find the biggest returns. The post How DeFi Is Minting the Next Class of Millionaires appeared first on Worth.

  • Rescuers hampered by damaged roads, more rain in Indonesia

    Rescuers were hampered by damaged bridges and roads and a lack of heavy equipment Monday after torrential rains caused multiple disasters on remote eastern Indonesian islands as well as in East Timor. At least 133 people died and dozens were missing in Indonesia, and 27 deaths were reported in East Timor. A tropical cyclone causing the damage is expected to continue affecting the Southeast Asian nations for days while moving south toward Australia.

  • The final season of 'The Walking Dead' will premiere in August

    The final season of AMC's hit series will kick off with eight new episodes. Showrunner Angela Kang teases "never-before-seen" locations to come.

  • Canadian pastor kicks out police trying to shut down Easter Service

    'FOX News Primetime' host discusses the anti-religion sentiment in the West this Easter Monday

  • Israel's Netanyahu in court as parties weigh in on his fate

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial resumed Monday, with a key witness painting a picture of an image-obsessed Israeli leader forcing a prominent news site to flatter his family and smear his opponents. In a nationally televised address, Netanyahu accused prosecutors of persecuting him in an attempt to undermine the will of the voters and to drive him out of office. Taken together, the court testimony and political consultations pointed to an increasingly uphill struggle for Netanyahu as he fights for his political life.

  • LEADING OFF: Nats set to start short-handed vs Braves

    The Washington Nationals are finally set to start their season, hosting the Atlanta Braves after their three-game series against the New York Mets was postponed by a coronavirus outbreak. The Nats still have 11 players sidelined -- four of whom tested positive for COVID-19. The Nationals haven’t announced who is in isolation because of test results or which additional seven players are under quarantine because contact tracing determined they could have been exposed to the illness.

  • Sports, entertainment venues seek young adults for hire as they start to reopen

    Sports, entertainment venues seek young adults for hire as they start to reopen

  • Fact check: Fake Kent State 'gun girl' quote likely an altered image of a real tweet

    A fake Kaitlin Bennett quote is spreading in the form of an altered image. Image forensics suggests someone altered an image to create the fake quote.