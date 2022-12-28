Former Disney child actor remains jailed in Lima

Dec. 28—LIMA — A one-time star on the Disney Channel remained in the Allen County jail Wednesday, nearly a week after his arrest on a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing.

An incident report from the Lima Police Department says Orlando Brown, 35, appeared to be suffering from mental disorders and was "delusional" when he was taken into custody on the morning of Dec. 22 following a domestic incident in Lima.

Brown is a former child actor perhaps best known for the Disney series "That's So Raven." He appeared in Lima Municipal Court for arraignment on Friday and pleaded not guilty to the charge against him. Brown remains jailed on a $25,000 bond.

The LPD report shows police were dispatched on the morning of Dec. 22 to a home in the 400 block of South Baxter Street in reference to a fight in progress. Upon their arrival officers found Brown and another male who was identified as Brown's brother.

The man told officers he let his brother stay at the residence for the past two weeks because he was homeless. On the morning of the incident, the man said Brown was "going crazy" and came after him with a hammer and knife in a "threatening manner."

Brown was taken into custody following the incident.

The Los Angeles Times reports Brown has had numerous legal and other personal troubles, including charges of domestic battery, resisting arrest and drug possession.

He has been in out of medical and rehabilitation facilities and in 2018 he reached out for help to Dr. Phil McGraw, who brought him onto his television show to discuss Brown's struggles, according to the Associated Press.