Former Disney child star Cole Sprouse lost his virginity at 14 while on family vacation: 'So cringey'

Cole Sprouse revealed this week that he lost his virginity to an older girl on a family vacation, describing the experience as "so cringey."

The former Disney Channel star, 30, told Alex Cooper on the "Call her Daddy" podcast Wednesday, "I was 14 when I lost my virginity, so this is still bowl cut guy, right," he said, referring to his hairstyle from Disney's "The Suite Life with Zack and Cody."

"I was on a family trip in Florida, and I met this girl who was older, all right, so that’s already dubious, and the first night we kinda made out."

He said that even at such a young age all of his friends had already lost their virginity.

The "Riverdale" star said the next evening he knocked on her hotel room door, and they walked down to the beach.

Former child actor Cole Sprouse admitted this week that he lost his virginity at 14 to an older girl.

"We were on some chaise lounges, and I looked at her and my heart was beating, and I finally mustered up enough courage to deliver a line that my brother has never let live down for me," he said.

"I looked at her, and I was like, ‘So, uh, are you like DTF?’ And she goes, ‘What?’ And I go, ‘You know, down to f---?’" he said in a mocking high-pitched voice, laughing in embarrassment.

He said his date shrugged and gave him a noncommittal, "Sure."

"So, we went back to the hotel room. It’s so cringey, but it’s incredible. I look back now, and it’s so funny."

Cole, left, and twin Dylan Sprouse in 2006. The boys grew up in the spotlight.

The actor said he texted his bother and a friend who were was staying in the same hotel room with him: "Dude, got to get out of the room, man. Got a girl coming over, you’ve got to get out of the room, dude."

As he was walking down the hotel room hallway with his arm around his date, "and I see my brother and [friend] Charlie coming towards me, and as we pass each other my brother looks at me, and he goes, ‘What the f--- are we supposed to do?’ And I looked at him, and I said another line that he’s never forgiven me for. I looked at him, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know, go play chess or something.’"

Cole and Dylan Sprouse with Ed Begley Jr. in "The Suite Life on Deck" in 2008. Cole said he's had issues in relationships growing up because of his fame at such a young age.

Sprouse admitted the event "lasted about 20 seconds," and he never talked to the girl again.

Following the casual experience, he said he became a "serial monogamist."

"I went from long-term relationship to long-term relationship," he explained.

Sprouse admitted that he eventually "regretted" his first time because he hadn’t made it "special."

"I sort of got it out of the way. And that’s not to say it needs to be, but for my own personal approach to it, I was kind of like, ‘Eh.’"

He said he was like a dating "guinea pig" of sorts for his brother who lost his virginity after him. "In very many ways he looked at me, and he was like, ‘Well, I’m not doing that.'"

Cole Sprouse said his brother Dylan didn't want to model his first sexual experience after his.

Sprouse, who began acting as a baby in diaper commercials before moving on to roles on "Friends," "Big Daddy" and "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody," said he struggled with "paranoia" in relationships growing up because of his fame and didn’t have a real girlfriend until he was in college.

"I was never sort of a one-night-stand guy," adding that he hasn’t had many "super casual partners" or "had too many partners in my life just in general."