Former Disney star charged with felony immoral communication with minor

Carly Roman
2 min read
Cory in the House star Kyle Massey could spend time in the big house after being accused of sending pornographic material to a minor.

Massey, 29, was charged with felony immoral communication with a minor on June 14 in King County, Washington, after an unnamed 13-year-old girl and her mother first brought a lawsuit against him in 2019, according to court documents first obtained by TMZ.

The March 2019 lawsuit seeking $1.5 million alleged Massey "held himself out as a father figure" to the girl in 2018 and requested to be her friend on Snapchat, at which point, he sent her "numerous sexually explicit text messages, images and videos."

FORMER NICKELODEON STAR DRAKE BELL PLEADS GUILTY TO CHARGES OF CRIMES AGAINST MINOR

The civil proceeding stalled because the girl's lawyers didn't think Massey had enough money to make the case worthwhile, after which they filed a report with the sheriff's office, the new documents reportedly show.

Massey, who became a child star for his Disney roles on That's So Raven and its spinoff series Cory in the House, reportedly failed to show for an arraignment on Monday.

Representatives for Disney and the King County court system did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's requests for comment.

Massey isn't the only child star to be accused of inappropriate interactions with a minor. Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell, known for his role as Drake Parker on Drake & Josh, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to multiple charges regarding crimes against a minor.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Bell allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a minor, who was 15 at the time. He had been out on a $2,500 personal bond since his arraignment June 3.

Sentencing in Bell's case is slated for July 12, and the accuser will be given an opportunity to make a statement.

