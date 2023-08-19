Former district court clerk to face theft charges

Aug. 18—WILKES-BARRE — Checks and money orders made out to District Court 11-1-02, District Judge Thomas Malloy's office in Wilkes-Barre, were found in the vehicle and residence of former district court employee Lisa Price, Luzerne County Det. James Noone testified on Friday.

Noone said approximately $126,000 was unaccounted for in cash, money orders and check payments to the district court from 2018 through March 2023 — and the investigation, the detective testified, uncovered Price was the only one of three clerks to process payments to the office.

Out of the $126,000 missing, Noone said approximately $77,000 was in cash that could not be traced.

After about one hour of testimony at Price's preliminary hearing, Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough determined Assistant District Attorney Daniel Marsh established a case, sending five counts of theft to county court.

Price's attorneys, Joseph F. Sklarosky Sr. and Michael A. Sklarosky, argued a former clerk may be responsible as the former clerk never returned keys to the office located at Hazle and South Pennsylvania Avenue. Her attorneys also say the office had an inadequate security system that rarely worked.

Luzerne County Court Administrator Paul Hindmarsh testified employees in district court offices have access to a locked bank bag where checks, cash and money orders are placed by people paying fines, bail or restitution payments. A bank courier then picks up the bank bag three times per week.

Hindmarsh said he received information about the possibility of missing funds from District Court 11-1-02 when the Pennsylvania Auditor General's Office conducted a routine audit in 2022 and found 48 instances of deposits that were not made over a period of several years.

Hindmarsh said he requested the district attorney to conduct an investigation that Noone coordinated.

Noone said no one in the office, including District Judge Malloy, was told about the investigation, which included cameras being installed inside the office and following Price from the office to her residence.

Noone said the cameras captured Price removing envelopes from the bank bag that she placed into her purse.

When search warrants were served, Noone said checks and money orders made out to District Court 11-1-02 were found in Price's vehicle and residence.

Price remains free on $50,000 bail.