Former DJJ counselor from Gainesville 'used his position of authority' for inappropriate contact with child

Nov. 23—A Department of Juvenile Justice counselor in Gainesville was fired last month and is now charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes, according to authorities.

John Wilkins Jr., 30, of Gainesville, was also charged with electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor. He was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 22 and booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

The Department of Juvenile Justice is the correctional system for Georgia youth. The Hall County Sheriff's Office deferred questions to DJJ.

DJJ Director of Communications Glenn Allen said Wilkins, who was hired on Nov. 1, 2021, was fired on Oct. 13 after an internal investigation. Allen said Wilkins violated the department's employee conduct policy, but he did not offer specifics on the allegations.

"The ongoing investigation alleges that Mr. Wilkins used his position of authority with the agency to engage in inappropriate behavior with a youth," Allen wrote in an email.

Allen said Wilkins was employed at the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center, but he added that the child was not in DJJ's custody at the time of the incident.