Former doctor James Bressi reaches deal to end long legal saga over contact with patients

Nearly a decade after first facing allegations of inappropriate contact during medical examinations, a local physician has reached a deal to end prosecution that cost him his medical license.

James Bressi, 68, of Hudson, entered a no contest plea and was found guilty of disorderly conduct Tuesday by Summit County Common Pleas Judge Joy Oldfield. He will not serve any jail time, and has been ordered to pay court costs.

Mike Callahan, Bressi's attorney, said the plea deal puts the criminal case to rest.

"The only alternative would have been to re-trial," he said. "Anytime you do that, the outcome is a question. But this plea was a sure thing. This sentencing was clearly done to get the case over with."

In a statement, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said the plea brought closure.

"This case had a long and complicated history in the trial and appellate courts that was extremely difficult for the victim," she said.

Indictment and initial trial

Bressi was indicted in 2013 on 27 counts of rape, gross sexual imposition and misdemeanor sexual imposition involving 10 patients and a clinic nurse. He was accused of inappropriate contact during medical examinations.

During his 2014 trial, Bressi denied engaging in offensive sexual contact with patients or employees and contended that his former partners were attempting to oust him from their practice, Summit Pain Specialists in Stow.

Bressi said his accusers must have mistaken two bottles he carried in his pockets — one filled with the sweetener Stevia, another with a dietary supplement — as his genitals rubbing against them.

Bressi was convicted in August 2014 of a misdemeanor charge of sexual imposition and cleared of the other counts. He was sentenced to 59 days in jail, but appealed and his sentence was stayed. He voluntarily surrendered his Ohio medical license.

The clinic closed in August 2016, announcing on its website: "We sincerely appreciate your trust and confidence in allowing us to participate in your care."

Story continues

The State Medical Board of Ohio announced in March 2016 that the medical license of Robert Geiger, Bressi's partner, was "permanently revoked" due to his failure to report "sexual misconduct and/or felonious acts with patients" from 2010 to 2013 at the Stow clinic by Bressi.

New evidence and request for new trial

Oldfield ruled in November 2018 that new evidence could change the outcome of Bressi's criminal case. The new evidence included emails from one of Bressi's former partners to his attorneys asking if they should get an alleged victim to embellish her story against Bressi.

The emails were uncovered by Zachary Burkons, a receiver in a bankruptcy case for Summit Pain Specialists. He received 20,000 emails as part of the case.

In April 2020, the 9th District Court of Appeals upheld a decision by Oldfield that granted Bressi a new trial.

'Time to move on'

The plea agreement spares both sides from presenting their cases in court once again, with Bressi accepting conviction on a minor misdemeanor count and serving no jail time. He will be responsible for paying court costs totaling nearly $4,000 plus any other fees associated with his plea, judicial attorney Michael Altvater said.

Callahan said he was pleased with the outcome for the Bressi family, and expects them to put the trial behind them.

"Dr. Bressi and myself have been living with this for nine years," he said. "It’s been a long ride for both of us. It’s time to move on."

Reporter Molly Walsh can be reached at mwalsh@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Former doctor James Bressi enters plea to end long legal battle