Former DOE official accused of stealing luggage arrested as ‘fugitive from justice’

Sam Brinton was a deputy assistant secretary at the Office of Nuclear Energy (Energy.gov)

Sam Brinton, the former Department of Energy official who was accused of stealing a Tanzanian fashion designer’s dresses from her airport luggage, has been arrested as a “fugitive from justice” by Maryland police.

Brinton was reportedly taken into custody in Rockville, Maryland by police on Wednesday, according to police records. The specific reason for Brinton’s arrest was not immediately available.

They previously oversaw nuclear waste policy at the DOE’s Office of Nuclear Energy, but more recently has been battling charges related to luggage theft in both Nevada and Minnesota.

Brinton was charged in October for allegedly stealing a traveler’s bags worth a total of $2,325 from the Minneapolis-St Paul Airport on 16 September. They were charged again in early December by Las Vegas prosecutors with grand larceny of an item with a value between $1,200 and $5,000.