Former Doraville police officer indicted for the murder of 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl

A former Doraville police officer has been indicted for the murder of a 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl.

According to the indictment obtained by Channel 2 Action News, 22-year-old Miles Bryant was indicted for murder, kidnapping and concealing a death, all concerning the disappearance of Susana Morales.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

An additional charge of malice murder was added to the indictment.

The indictment accuses Bryant of killing Morales sometime in July. She went missing the night of July 26, 2022, after she texted her mother that she was on the way home. Morales’ remains were found on Feb. 6 off Highway 316 near the Barrow County line.

RELATED STORIES:

Bryant is also accused of kidnapping Morales on the day of her disappearance and giving a false police report to a Gwinnett County police officer the next day, the indictment said.

Officials said Bryant had no prior relationship with Morales.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Morales’ cause of death has not been released, but police don’t believe she was shot.

It is unclear when her cause of death will be revealed.

IN OTHER NEWS: