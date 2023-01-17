Former Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen ordered to pay $17,210, avoids prison

Richard Homrighausen, former mayor of Dover, center, listens to Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos deliver his sentence in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ Former Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen was ordered Tuesday to pay $17,210 in restitution and fines as punishment for convictions for theft in office, dereliction of duty and four counts of soliciting improper compensation related to fees he collected for officiating at weddings.

But Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos opted not to sentence the 74-year-old, eight-term mayor to prison or place him on probation.

Richard Homrighausen, the former mayor of Dover, left, sits with his son Nicholas, shortly before sentencing on Tuesday at the Tuscarawas County Courthouse.

The sentence followed the recommendation from Special Prosecutor Samuel J. Kirk, of the Ohio Auditor's Office, who told the judge that the prosecution's primary concern is obtaining restitution.

Thomakos ordered Homrighausen to pay:

A total of $9,295 in fees he collected for performing 231 wedding ceremonies, a figure derived from a state audit. Kirk said Homrighausen should repay this amount because it represents the total he should have deposited in the city treasury. The failure to deposit the money constituted the crime of dereliction of duty.

The cost of the state audit, $2,665.

A fine of $2,500 for theft in office, for taking less than $1,000 in fees for wedding ceremonies he conducted.

Fines of $500 for each count of soliciting improper compensation, related to a total of $240 received for four ceremonies.

A $750 fine for dereliction of duty.

Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos sentences Richard Homrighausen, former mayor of Dover, on Tuesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court.

The judgment does not need to be paid immediately. Payment will be due when Homrighausen exhausts his appeals or if 30 days pass without the filing of an appeal.

Homrighausen did not speak at the sentencing, nor did any victim. Thomakos said she received a victim impact statement from three Dover employees: administrative assistant Eva Newsome, Human Resources/Safety Director Gerald Mroczkowski and Service Director David Douglas. Homrighausen fired them, but they were subsequently reinstated by Dover City Council. Their statement was not read in court.

Defense attorney Mark DeVan of Cleveland said Homrighausen did not speak because he retains the right to remain silent pending the outcome of any appeal.

"He fully intends to appeal this matter," DeVan said. "He maintains his innocence."

He said his client started telling people that he would not charge for weddings when the fees were questioned. He said previous state audits revealed that Dover had no procedure for handling wedding ceremony fees.

DeVan said Homrighausen is not likely to commit future crimes, had no prior criminal record, and that probation would be sufficient punishment. He said repayment of the $240 for four weddings and the audit cost would be appropriate.

"How much punishment is enough?" he asked.

DeVan said Homrighausen had long provided honorable service to his community, service which was questioned only recently.

Thomakos disputed the defense contention that Homrighausen did not know his conduct was illegal. She cited testimony presented at the trial that Homrighausen ordered the removal of a wedding fee chart from a wall in the office of his administrative assistant while an auditor was at city hall.

The judge said Homrighausen's crimes were more serious because he held a public office.

She said it is not uncommon for people convicted of theft to have no criminal record. Whether employees, public officials or volunteers, the defendants are often the last person anyone would expect to steal, she said. The judge said such crimes occur in secret.

Homrighausen is permanently barred from public office because of the theft in office conviction. The vacancy in the office means that council President Justin Perkowski becomes acting mayor, according to Shane Gunnoe, who served as interim mayor after Homrighausen was suspended from office May 4 by a three-judge panel appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court.

Dover members of the Republican Central Committee are to select someone to fulfill the remainder of the four-year mayoral term, which ends Dec. 31, 2023.

The defendant's son, Nicholas Homrighausen, is among the candidates who have taken out nominating petitions for the office, which will be filled by election this year. Fellow Republican Gunnoe is a candidate. Democrat Colby Byrom has also taken out petitions.

