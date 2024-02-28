Former Dowling teacher sentenced to two years in prison in sexual exploitation case

A former Dowling Catholic High School teacher was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for an inappropriate sexual relationship with a dtudent.

Kristen Gantt, 36, was arrested in April on two counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee. She pleaded guilty to one count, an aggravated misdemeanor, on Feb. 8.

According to court documents, Gantt kissed “a student for the purpose of (her) sexual arousal,” while she “was a school employee and licensed teacher.” Gantt was an English teacher at the time.

A criminal complaint said Gantt admitted to police that she engaged in a romantic relationship with the student that involved physical intimacy on at least five occasions. Each of the physical encounters occurred in Gantt's classroom after the school day had ended, according to the complaint.

As part of the plea agreement, the court issued a no-contact order with the victim that will remain in effect until Feb. 28, 2029.

Gantt also is required to register as a sex offender and was ordered to submit a DNA sample to law enforcement.

Bond in the case of an appeal was set to $5,000 cash only.

Biong M. Biong is a reporter at the Register. Reach him at bbiong@dmreg.com.

