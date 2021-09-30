Former Drag Race Judge Lucian Piane Arrested For Vandalism

Image of Lucian Piane

Lucian Piane, a former producer and judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, had a second run in with authorities this month.

Police were called to a bank in the San Fernando Valley on Monday after receiving a call that Piane had allegedly used a shopping cart to break one of the bank’s windows, TMZ reported.

Piane has posted videos on his Instagram account showing his behavior.

In a video, Piane can be heard singing a parody of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” while police searched him. He also brings up RuPaul and jokes to the officers.

Authorities told TMZ that Piane was detained over felony vandalism. He was released Tuesday morning.

Social media users have come out commenting about their concern over Piane’s behavior in the video.

Gossip columnist Perez Hilton reacted to the video, calling out TMZ for its coverage of the arrest. On Twiter, Hilton wrote “It’s 2021 and TMZ’s mocking a man who’s struggling with his mental health. That’s low 2007 Perez Hilton crap!”

“It pains my heart to see #LucianPiane this way. I want to see him heal! He’s been going through a lot the last few years. I also hope for his family to be at peace,” Hilton added.

“It’s tragic to see the current state of Lucian Piane’s life. We hope he gets the support he needs to get well,” Instinct Magazine wrote about the arrest and video.

In August, Piane was arrested in Oceanside, Cali. for public intoxication after drunkenly calling 911 several times. TMZ reported that Piane made bogus calls to the same dispatcher — calling seven times within three minutes.