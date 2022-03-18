Canton drive-thru owners headed to prison for shooting customer they thought was a robber

The former Maggiore's Drive-Thru located on Dueber Avenue SW is now under new management, and a new name.

CANTON – Two brothers who pistol-whipped and shot a patron mistaken for robber at their local drive-thru business pleaded guilty to assault-related charges and will serve prison terms.

Mohammad Altawil, 25, and Sultan Altawil, 34, both of Canton, pleaded guilty to counts of kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Natalie Haupt sentenced the pair to prison terms of six to nine years.

What happened at the drive-thru?

According to Stark County Prosecutor's Office Director of Public Relations Christian Turner, the men at the drive-thru had recently been robbed twice leading up to the incident and mistakenly assumed they were being robbed again.

Police say the pair held a 27-year-old Canton man at gunpoint from his car on Aug. 29 and forced the man out of his vehicle and behind the counter at their Maggiore's drive-thru located at 1037 Dueber Avenue SW. The patron was pistol-whipped and shot once in the leg.

The brothers who co-owned the business, called police and reported that the victim had tried to rob the store and drive away, according to court records.

The Altawils were arrested at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 at their 20th Street NE home by agents with the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Mohammad Altawil was represented by defense attorney Scott Cochran. Sultan Altawil was represented by attorney Eugene O'Byrne.

