Former drug investigation target sentenced

Nov. 3—CATLETTSBURG — A man received a 12-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to trafficking more than 100 grams of fentanyl on Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

John Dawson, 40, of Troy, Michigan, was originally charged in 2021 with a sole count of aggravated drug trafficking after he sold 128 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant.

Dawson was previously the target of a multi-state drug investigation conducted by the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force, along with authorities from Ohio and Michigan, according to previous reports.

On Friday, Dawson appeared via video conference from the Boyd County Detention Center while his attorney, Michael Curtis, said the case had reached a resolution.

As part of the plea arrangement, Dawson was sentenced to 12 years in prison by Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis.

