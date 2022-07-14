Former Dublin man convicted of attempted murder dies in prison

Jul. 14—CONCORD — A former Dublin resident who shot his estranged wife and her boyfriend in Peterborough in late 2006 died this week in state prison, where he was serving a decades-long sentence for attempted murder.

David Boutwell, 60, died of a heart attack Sunday afternoon at the N.H. State Prison for Men in Concord, according to a news release from the N.H. Department of Corrections.

Boutwell was convicted in January 2008 on two counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count each of attempted burglary and falsifying physical evidence, according to the news release. The Sentinel reported at the time that he was sentenced to 44 to 88 years in prison and would have been eligible for parole when he was 90.

According to previous Sentinel reporting, Boutwell broke into the Peterborough home of his wife, from whom he had been separated for about eight months, on Dec. 30, 2006, and shot her and her boyfriend three times each as they stood in a small kitchen. They both suffered life-threatening injuries, The Sentinel reported when Boutwell was sentenced.

