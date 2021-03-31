Former Dunkin Donuts manager jailed on theft charges

Mar. 31—A Southmont woman was jailed Tuesday, accused of stealing more than $2,600 from a Dunkin Donuts restaurant when she was the manager, authorities said.

West Hills Regional police charged Chelsea V. Columbus, 35, of the 300 block of Southmont Boulevard, with five counts each of theft by unlawful taking or disposition and receiving stolen property. She also was charged with four counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds.

Columbus was manager of Dunkin Donuts, 1916 Minno Drive, when she allegedly stole bank deposits from December 2020 through January 2021.

According to a criminal complaint, a Dunkin Donuts district manager found four deposits that were completed in the computer system, removed from the business, but never deposited in the bank.

On Dec. 9, 2020, $955 was missing; on Dec. 13, 2020, $966 was missing; on Dec. 24, 2020, $164 was missing; and on Jan. 1, 2021, $554 was missing.

Columbus reportedly told police that since her father's passing, she was having financial trouble and would take money from the deposits hoping to pay it back at a later time, the complaint said.

The district manager asked Columbus to write a statement and he left the room to speak with another employee about the manager's job. When the district manager returned to the room, Columbus was gone leaving only a few written words on a piece of paper, the complaint said.

Columbus left the building without turning in the keys to the building, forcing the business to contact a locksmith to change the locks, the complaint said.

Columbus was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison, after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.

