Former duPont Manual journalism teacher pleads guilty to child pornography charges

A former journalism teacher at duPont Manual High School in Louisville has pleaded guilty to two child pornography-related charges.

James Henry Miller Jr. admitted during a court hearing this week that between April 1 and June 30, 2021, he filmed a 10-year-old girl while she was undressing. The mother of the child later found the images on Miller’s phone and alerted authorities, according to a release from Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney Thomas B. Wine.

Miller pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing or viewing a matter portraying the sexual performance of a minor. He will be sentenced Jan. 31. The two counts carry a maximum of three years in prison or five years probation. Wine’s office said in a statement they will object to probation.

As part of his plea agreement, Miller will be placed on the sex offender registry. He also must enroll in and complete a sex offender treatment program.

According to WFPL in Louisville, which first reported the story, Miller was the chairperson of the DuPont journalism department at the time of his arrest in May. He resigned in April. He has taught at the high school, which has been frequently ranked as one of the best public high schools in Kentucky, since 2007, according to Louisville Public Media.