Former East Hall teacher sentenced to probation in sexual battery case

Jun. 16—A former East Hall teacher and coach entered a plea under the First Offender Act almost three years after his initial arrest for sexual battery, according to court documents.

Mark Eric Fowler, 35, of Acworth, took a negotiated guilty plea June 8 under the First Offender Act to false imprisonment and misdemeanor sexual battery. He was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Jason Deal to 11 years on probation.

Fowler previously taught at East Hall Middle School and was the head baseball coach for East Hall High School.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Fowler had arranged to meet with a woman April 4, 2020, in the 3900 block of P Davison Road "to discuss a legitimate business arrangement."

The warrants accused him of placing his hand into the woman's pants and underwear.

Fowler was arrested July 17, 2020.

Fowler's attorney, Blake Poole, said Fowler was terminated, lost his teaching license and moved out of the area.

Under the First Offender Act, Fowler will have the case discharged from his record without being found guilty if he fulfills the terms of his sentence.

Fowler was originally indicted on charges of aggravated sexual battery and misdemeanor sexual battery.

But the district attorney's office opted to dismiss that indictment and file a new accusation, which dropped the top charge to false imprisonment.

"In the light of the entirety of the evidence, we felt that the charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment best reflected what we could prove beyond a reasonable doubt," Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said in a statement. "The disposition met the victim's approval as well."

The aggravated sexual battery charge would have carried a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years.

The issue of restitution was left open at the time of his sentencing, but Deal allowed any money spent toward restitution to offset part of his $2,740 fines and fees, according to the court documents.

Poole said Fowler has found employment outside of the realm of teaching.

Fowler was given a behavior incentive date three years after his sentencing, meaning the probation could terminate early with good behavior.

Early termination is available to defendants in Georgia if there have been no arrests outside of minor traffic offenses, no probation revocations within the past two years and all restitution is paid, according to the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.

"Our hope and expectation is three years from now, he will have completed his sentence and never have been convicted of a crime," Poole said.