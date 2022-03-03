Former East Hartford cop files federal suit, contending she was fired due to age and sex discrimination

A former East Hartford police officer who was fired after her arrest in a domestic violence case is suing the police chief and town in federal court, contending discrimination and unfair treatment because of her age and sex.

In the suit filed Tuesday, Lisa Freeman claims denial of due process and equal protection under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Freeman, 54, was terminated in 2020 after her arrest on since-dismissed charges of disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal mischief. The warrant for her arrest said her on-again, off-again boyfriend told police that she broke a window at his Bolton house on March 5 then took off. The unidentified man said Freeman had pounded on his door, but he did not answer “as he didn’t want any issues,” the arrest warrant affidavit said.

The man said he and Freeman had been dating for about seven years through frequent breakups and reconciliations and he did not want to press charges, telling police that Freeman had broken things in the past “and has been hauled away for it,” the arrest warrant affidavit said.

After the arrest, the police department put the 26-year veteran on administrative duty pending an internal investigation. She was terminated on April 27, 2020, for violation of department rules that say, “No Officer shall engage in any personal conduct or act which, if brought to the attention of the public, could result in justified unfavorable criticism of that Officer or the Department. No Officer shall be involved personally in disturbances or Police incidents to his/her discredit.”

The suit filed in U.S. District Court by attorney James Brewer called the rule “vague” and “subject to bias.” The complaint says the rule “was maliciously, arbitrarily and disparately administered against plaintiff,” listing similar charges against other East Hartford male officers who were not fired.

Responding to a request for comment on the suit, police spokesman Lt. Josh Litwin noted that the state Department of Labor upheld Freeman’s firing last year.

Story continues

Freeman joined the department on Jan. 18, 1994 and rose to become head of the internal affairs office. Late in 2007, she was demoted from lieutenant to officer and suspended for a week without pay after an internal investigation found she harassed a fellow officer and violated other department rules.

In February 2014, Freeman was arrested on charges of third-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct for an incident that also happened in Bolton, police said at the time. She was accused of assaulting a man and damaging items in his home, police said. The disposition of the case could not be determined.

Regarding her firing, Freeman contends in the suit that Chief Scott Sansom initiated a “false and dubious internal investigation against Plaintiff to use as a pretext to terminate her from her position.” During the investigation, Lt. Joseph Ficacelli, also named as a defendant, “purposely ignored or refused to consider exculpatory or exonerating information, omitted or misstated facts and information in order to find against the plaintiff,” the suit says.

Freeman’s firing, the suit says, “was based on impermissible considerations of her sex and age.” She has suffered lost wages, health and pension time and benefits, “humiliation, emotional mental upset, loss of enjoyment in life and anxiety and physical damages, including loss of sleep, headaches, and continued irreparable harm to her reputation,” the complaint says.

Freeman seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com