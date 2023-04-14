Former East Hartford man facing 6-year term for possession of fentanyl

Apr. 14—A former East Hartford man who was found in possession of almost 6 kilograms of a fentanyl-like drug has been sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison.

William Valerio-Palermo, 37, received th3 sentence Thursday from U.S. District Judge Alvin Thompson in Hartford.

The sentence is much less than what he could have received according to federal sentencing guidelines, which called for a prison sentence of 14 to 17 1/2 years.

Valerio pleaded guilty in 2021 to possession with the intent to distribute almost 6 kilograms of acetylfentanyl, a drug similar to fentanyl.

The charge dates back to 2018, when authorities received information that Valerio was trafficking fentanyl and using his Hartford auto-repair business to launder the proceeds.

As a resident of the Domician Republic, Valerio will face immigration proceedings when he completes his prison term.

