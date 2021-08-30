Former East Hartford officer files complaint claiming discrimination

Aug. 30—EAST HARTFORD — A former police officer has filed a complaint against the police department and the town over alleged discrimination in her dismissal, with regards to her age and sex.

Lisa Freeman, who was fired on April 27, 2020, following a domestic incident, filed a complaint with the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Aug. 20. In the complaints, Freeman alleges that male officers involved in similar incidents were punished much less harshly than she.

COMPLAINT

HIRED: Lisa Freeman, Jan. 18, 1994.

DEMOTED: October 2007, over an internal affairs sexual harassment investigation.

FIRED: April 27, 2020, after a domestic incident in which she broke a window. Her complaint alleges unfair treatment in the case over her sex and age.

"I was discriminated against and subjected to disparate treatment because of my sex and age and unlawfully terminated," the CHRO complaint reads.

The complaint cites four specific instances of male officers not being terminated after domestic incidents: Kevin Combs in multiple incidents from 1997 to 2006; Peter Vanek in 2011; Kwanza Clayton in 2015; and Jared Richards in 2017.

The complaint also cites an instance of a male officer with "a history of domestic violence and arrest" being hired shortly after Freeman's termination, and another who had an "on-duty incident" with a co-worker and was not terminated.

"These other officers who had similar situations were not terminated," Freeman's complaint reads. "I was terminated based upon a vague rule that has not been equitably applied."

The complaint claims age also was a factor in her termination, as Freeman is in her 50s. She had been with the department for 26 years, and the complaint alleges they "questioned why she would want to keep working."

Freeman was arrested after she turned herself in following an incident in March 2020 where she broke a window at the Bolton home of her ex-boyfriend. The man said they had been dating on and off for seven years, and the incident occurred after he canceled plans he had with Freeman that night. The man said Freeman arrived at his home later that night, demanded to be let in, and broke a window before leaving.

Story continues

Freeman had been arrested in 2014 in a domestic dispute incident, also in Bolton, where she was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault, and disorderly conduct. State police said Freeman damaged her boyfriend's property, but provided no other information at the time. Freeman was issued a protective order during the proceedings.

In October 2007, an internal police department investigation concluded that Freeman sexually harassed a subordinate male coworker, and she was demoted from the rank of lieutenant. In the report released to the Journal Inquirer in 2008, the victim said Freeman coerced him into having sex with her in her office during an overnight shift, using fear of harassment.

The report also revealed accusations that Freeman threatened the victim in other ways, including physical altercations and threatening to use her position as head of internal affairs to have the department conduct investigations against the victim. The report revealed Freeman used homosexual slurs against the victim, and said she threatened to leave a sex toy in plain sight with the victim's employee number to suggest he was a homosexual.

Joseph covers East Hartford and South Windsor. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.