Former East Hartford police officer files federal discrimination lawsuit

Apr. 7—EAST HARTFORD — A decertified police officer now working as a police service aide is suing the town and the police department in federal court saying he was racially discriminated against and received unequal treatment because he is Black.

Juma Jones, who was hired by the department in 2003, filed the lawsuit alleging retaliation in violation of the federal Civil Rights Act.

Mayor Marcia Leclerc said she had no comment on the case. Department spokesman Lt. Josh Litwin did not return repeated calls seeking comment.

Jones was fired in February 2013 following accusations that he used police computer system for personal purposes.

The investigation into Jones' computer use started with a domestic incident in Hartford on Jan. 11, 2013 when his ex-girlfriend questioned Hartford police about how Jones knew her address.

A subsequent audit of Jones' computer use showed that he searched for information on the ex-girlfriend and her sister on Dec. 17, 2012, according to an affidavit by Litwin, who was the investigating sergeant at the time.

Jones was arrested in 2013 on multiple counts of third-degree computer crime. The charges were dismissed in 2016 after he spent two years on probation in the accelerated rehabilitation program.

"Since 2013 they have treated Juma Jones differently than white employees of the police department," said James Brewer, a Hartford based lawyer representing Jones. "That disparity treatment continues today by refusing to reinstate him."

The State Board of Mediation and Arbitration ordered that Jones be reinstated as an officer in 2014, but the department did not, the lawsuit states.

Instead, the lawsuit states, the department appealed the decision to the state Superior Court, delaying his reinstatement.

Two months after appealing the case, the lawsuit states Police Chief Scott Sansom "in retaliation for Jones' opposition to discrimination" in February 2015 fired Jones again for violation of the police computer system known as COLLECT.

In response, the state labor board held that Sansom's second termination was an "unlawful circumvention" of their prior decision. The superior court affirmed the labor board's ruling in March 2016 and ordered Jones to be reinstated as an officer.

The department continued to file an appeal but dropped it in a settlement conference in October 2016 where they agreed to reinstate Jones as an officer in November 2016 after recertification training, the lawsuit states.

In January 2017, Jones had completed all recertification training except for the COLLECT system, which needed the support of Sansom, who "maliciously and in retaliation" refused to give, the lawsuit states.

As a result, Jones' recertification on the system was denied, and his badge, gun, and identification card were taken away as he was put into the police service aide position.

"To further harass and humiliate plaintiff, Deputy Chief Mack Hawkins has ordered that plaintiff not leave the building for any lunch or other break during his work shift," the lawsuit states.

Jones is one of several officers to sue the department for discrimination complaints, Police Union President Francesco Iacono said this week.

"They humiliate him and every day they try to make him quit," Iacono said of Jones. "Sansom has a grudge against this employee."

