Former East High School principal did not send racist text messages, Des Moines police say

A former East High School principal accused of sending racist texts in October did not send the explicit messages, according to Des Moines police.

R.J. Miller, a contractor worker at the school, had accused principal Leslie Morris of threatening his job in a text message that also included a racial epithet.

"It's over for you" and "you will never work for dmps," the message read.

Morris denied the accusations she sent that text and similar text messages to school staff. A district spokesperson maintained that the messages were "fake."

Morris, who resigned as principal Nov. 3, filed a report with Des Moines police Oct. 27 alleging harassment from the texting incident. Upon reviewing findings from the department's investigation, the Polk County Attorney's Office did not find sufficient evidence to warrant harassment charges, according to a police news release. The investigation has been closed.

In an emailed statement, district spokesperson Phil Roeder said Des Moines Public Schools "take all allegations of racism seriously, which includes getting to the truth of what may or may not have occurred."

"We had reason to doubt the validity of the text message, and the evidence collected by police led them to the same conclusion," Roeder said.

The statement also noted Morris' resignation was the result of a planned retirement. Morris announced her resignation Oct. 20, a week before the texting incident.

"DMPS is committed to becoming an anti-racist school district," the statement continued. "The bad actions of whoever may have created and shared this fake text message will not disrupt us in continuing this important work."

Miller worked at East High School as a restoration facilitator. The facilitators are part of the district's move away from using police officers as school resource officers in the district's buildings.

Isabella Rosario is a public safety reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached by email at irosario@gannett.com or on Twitter at @irosarioc.

