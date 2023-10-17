Former East principal, fired for hitting student, files 2 lawsuits against Akron schools

Former East Community Learning Center principal Vyrone Finney is suing the school district in county and federal court after he was fired for striking a student.

On Friday, Finney filed a $1 million lawsuit in federal court against Akron Public Schools, along with 30 current and former board members, three superintendents, two school resource officers and other administrators.

The federal suit comes less than two months after Finney filed a suit in Summit County Common Pleas Court alleging wrongful termination.

In the federal case, Finney requests damages "in excess of one million dollars" and any other relief deemed proper by the court. In the county case, he did not request a certain dollar amount.

Neither Finney — who is slated to run as a Republican candidate for an at-large seat on Akron City Council this fall — nor his attorney, Matt Markling, returned requests for comment.

Akron schools spokesman Mark Williamson said in a statement, "Akron Public Schools will withhold comment so as to not affect pending litigation."

Finney was acquitted on a criminal charge related to the same incident, but the administrative case against him looked at whether he violated school district policies.

In both suits, Finney alleges that he was discriminated against and was punished for speaking out about the district's role in creating a school-to-prison pipeline and for reporting other teachers' conduct.

During the 2018-19 school year, the federal suit reads, Finney "formally complained" to the administration that a human resources official was "preventing Principal Finney from disciplining approximately twenty (20) teachers for insubordination related to academic issues pursuant to the directions given to Principal Finney" allegedly by another administrator.

He was first placed on paid leave following the September 2019 incident, which was converted to unpaid leave later that fall when the board began the termination process against him.

But the case dragged through that process and appeal system, in part to wait for his criminal case to wrap up. The board voted this summer, in late July, to fire him.

His attorney said at the time they would appeal the firing through Summit County court and would file a federal lawsuit as well.

The former principal is alleging in his Summit County lawsuit, filed in late August, that he was not given a fair hearing before he was fired.

He also alleges that when he struck the student, he was utilizing practices taught to him in a training offered by the district called Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI) training, "which allows for the use of force on students by staff members," according to the lawsuit.

Finney said he believed the student, who was sitting and then stood up in front of Finney, was readying to attack him, and the student had used increasingly aggressive language toward him and had previously swung a backpack at a teacher that day.

"CPI requires an educator to take into consideration if a student has a history of assaulting staff members when deciding if that student is a danger," the lawsuit states.

In the federal suit, Finney alleges the defendants took "adverse personnel action" against him based on his "speech on matters of public concern," violating his First Amendment rights.

