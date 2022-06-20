Former East Providence cheer coach charged with molesting girl over a two-year period

Court news.

EAST PROVIDENCE — A former East Providence cheerleading coach was arrested Friday after being indicted on charges that she molested a girl in her competitive cheerleading program during a two-year period that started in 2012.

Alyshia Tkacs, 33, now of Cranston, was charged with five counts of first-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree child molestation.

The girl, now an adult, told the police that Tkacs molested her almost daily during the two years in East Providence and Barrington, according to the East Providence police, who added that the Barrington police are also investigating. The girl was 12 to 14 years old at the time.

Tkacs was ordered held without bail pending a bail review Thursday.

The police ask anyone who may know about other people who say Tkacs assaulted them to call Detective Michael Spremulli at (401) 435-7600, ext. 20024.

