Former East Ridge band booster president charged with stealing $7,482 from booster club

CLERMONT — Lake County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested the former president of the East Ridge High School Band Boosters Association and charged her with stealing at least $7,482 and using the funds to pay her personal bills.

Denise McLeod, 50, was charged with grand theft of between $5,000 and $10,000 and making false entries in the books.

On March 5, Detective K. Morrison met with the director of internal audit for Lake County Schools, the East Ridge bookkeeper and other staffers, who had concerns about the account. The school district had received an anonymous tip that money was being spent on non-band expenses and that an audit should be conducted on the 2021-2022 finances.

The detective analyzed the books and subpoenaed her bank statements and found 44 “altered transactions,” according to the arrest affidavit. Investigators also discovered that she had added Venmo to the boosters’ account and that several cash transactions had been redacted.

It was then learned that payments from that account were being made to her Sprint phone bill, the affidavit said.

On July 7, “Ms. McLeod admitted to spending the association’s funds and altering the monthly financial transactions statements. Ms. McLeod explained herself as having to struggle paying monthly bills and paying rent on time,” the affidavit said.

She was held on $4,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Former East Ridge band booster president charged with stealing from club