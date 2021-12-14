Former East Windsor man accused of sexual contact with child

Dec. 14—A former East Windsor man is accused of touching a young child inappropriately on more than one occasion.

The man, Cyrus Tison, 40, who now lists an address in Southampton, New York, was charged with three counts each of fourth-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a child, and illegal sexual contact.

He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond and is to return to court Dec. 20.

When Tison lived in East Windsor, he briefly volunteered with the Broad Brook Fire Department. He resigned on Nov. 23.

The affidavit supporting his arrest provides the following details:

On Nov. 2, the Department of Children and Families received a report about sexual abuse. An investigator went to the child's school a few days later to speak with the child, who reported that Tison had touched them inappropriately.

In a forensic interview later in November, the child further explained that Tison touched them on three separate occasions. The child also said Tison made them touch him sexually one time.

On Nov. 11, Tison was admitted to the Baystate Medical Center Psychiatric Unit. Police later talked with a hospital social worker who had admitted Tison. She reported Tison as saying that he wasn't sure, but there was a "good possibility" he did sexually assault the child.

Another staff member said Tison admitted to having an attraction to children, but told her, "I really thought I had it under control".

Tison also said he had sought help for an addiction to child pornography when he was 16 and was hospitalized, according to the staff member.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.