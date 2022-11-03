Former East Windsor man convicted of Hartford drug murder

Nov. 3—A federal jury in Hartford on Thursday convicted a former East Windsor man of the drug-related murder of another man in Hartford in 2013, authorities announced.

The 12-member jury in U.S. District Court in Hartford found Antwane Williams-Bey, 31, guilty of fatally shooting Valentin Santos Jr., 21, on Linnmoore Street in Hartford in retaliation for a theft of drugs and money from Williams-Bey, authorities said.

According to local and federal authorities, Santos was shot approximately 12 times, mostly in the back.

JURY VERDICT

DEFENDANT: Antwane Williams-Bey, 31, formerly of East Windsor

CONVICTION: Premeditated murder with a firearm

POSSIBLE SENTENCE: Life in prison

Williams-Bey faces up to life in prison when Judge Michael P. Shea sentences him. The sentencing has yet to be scheduled.

Williams-Bey has been in federal custody since February 2017, when he was arrested in a drug case. He is serving a seven-year prison sentence for distributing heroin and crack cocaine.

Authorities say Williams-Bey, known as "Buck," was a member of the Orange Street Killas gang, which operated primarily in the area of Orange, Cherry, and Arbor streets in Hartford's Parkville neighborhood.

The murder occurred in what trial prosecutor Brian P. Leaming described as "a quiet neighborhood in southwest Hartford."

The evidence against Williams-Bey at the trial, which began Oct. 20, consisted primarily of testimony by three "cooperating witnesses" and cellphone evidence, lawyers in the case said in final arguments Wednesday.

The cooperating witnesses had been involved in criminal activity with Williams-Bey but agreed to speak to investigators, primarily repeating things they said Williams-Bey had told them about the crime.

"All of them expected something in return," defense lawyer Robert Frost told the jury.

"The government did not thoroughly investigate this case," Frost added. He argued that investigators set out to prove a rumor, then relied on the statements of the three cooperating witnesses.

"This is a difficult case," Leaming acknowledged in his final argument.

As to the cooperating witnesses, Leaming said, "They are flawed. They're drug dealers." He also acknowledged that "they want something in return."

But Leaming argued that prosecutors had no choice but to use such witnesses.

"The people who know about this kind of criminal activity are involved in criminal activity," he said.

The prosecutor argued that the testimony of the cooperating witnesses was believable because they had a strong incentive to tell the truth.

"They know that their cooperation is dependent on truthfulness," Leaming said. "If they're not truthful, they get nothing."

He said a cooperating witness who lied would be in a worse position than if he never came in because authorities insist that such witnesses admit their own criminal conduct "so we can use it against them."

The prosecutor also called the cellphone records "compelling." He said Williams-Bey was the last person Santos talked to on the phone, adding that they were talking with each other, with their signals bouncing off the same cell tower, minutes before the murder.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.